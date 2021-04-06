The Georgia baseball team fell to Georgia Southern 2-1 on Tuesday in a midweek matchup in Athens. The Bulldogs fall to 18-10 on the season. Georgia’s next game is scheduled for Thursday against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia quiet until the fifth
Until the bottom of the fifth inning, Georgia Southern starting pitcher Jaylen Paden kept the Bulldogs scoreless. Paden was relieved in the fourth inning having allowed one run and threw two strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings pitched.
“He threw a lot of strikes. He didn't really get behind in counts,” said senior infielder Cole Tate. “So I mean, as a pitcher, if you're getting ahead in the count, then you're able to mix into different stuff instead of just doing straight fastballs.”
The Bulldogs’ offense looked like it was going to strike early when Ben Anderson earned a 10-pitch walk to start the game. Following Anderson’s walk, Tate hit a line drive right at the shortstop who threw to first base to catch Anderson before he could get back to the base for a double play.
Georgia had two runners on base in the second inning with a walk and base hit, but once again a line-drive to the shortstop put an end to the inning with the score still 0-0. The Bulldogs got hits in the third and fourth innings, but could not bring the runs home to keep the game tied heading into the fifth inning.
Before the bottom of the fifth, head coach Scott Stricklin pulled the team together in the dugout and tried to get the team energized with the score tied.
“Let’s wake up, let’s go after it and we did score a run that inning,” Stricklin said. “We had the base loaded. We had a chance to maybe break it open, but more than anything it was just [to say] 'Come on, let's go. Let's get it going.’”
The following inning, Georgia scored its first run of the game following two two-out walks and an RBI single from Cole Tate.
Scoring with two outs
Georgia’s offense looked like it would go another inning scoreless when the first two hitters were retired in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Chaney Rogers and Anderson walked to put runners on first and second with Tate at the plate.
“Walks are a big issue, especially in this kind of competition,” said freshman pitcher Hank Bearden. “So, it’s a big thing to get the guys out and just not start to walk people.”
Tate delivered the go-ahead base hit with a single to right field to score Rogers and take a 1-0 lead in the fifth.
Georgia Southern responded to the Bulldogs’ run with Mason McWhorter hitting a solo home run to center field off freshman Jaden Woods to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth, also with two outs.
Although the ball left the park, Stricklin said Woods made a good pitch.
“I didn't think in a million years that ball was going out,” Stricklin said. “I couldn't believe it when I saw Riley going back. I thought it was a good pitch and you got to credit him. He barreled it up enough to get it out of the park and McWhorter is just such a good hitter.”
The Eagles scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth with Christian Avant up with nobody on and two outs. Just like McWhorter did three innings earlier, Avant sent a pitch over the wall to give Georgia Southern its second run of the game.
Quick turnaround
Following the loss on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will get on a bus Wednesday and travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt for a three-game series starting Thursday.
The Commodores have yet to lose an SEC series this season and have swept Missouri and LSU.
Vanderbilt’s starting weekend pitching rotation is Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter and Thomas Schultz. Rocker and Leiter are expected to be drafted in the top-10 of this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, according to MLB.com.
Leiter threw a no-hitter against South Carolina March 20, and followed that outing allowing no hits again against Missouri over seven innings pitched March 26.
Rocker is from Athens and played high school baseball for North Oconee. Tate, who went to Oconee High School, said he has hit against Rocker before in high school and played travel baseball with him and is giving tips to his teammates about what to expect when Rocker takes the mound this weekend.
Stricklin said the team has video of Vanderbilt’s pitchers and some players will watch film on the bus Wednesday.
“Our players will be watching plenty of film of Kumar and of Leiter and of Schultz and their starters and all their relief pitchers,” Stricklin said. “All of our guys will be watching. It won't be like they haven't seen them before.”