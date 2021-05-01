Georgia baseball lost to Auburn 10-6 in extra innings in the second game of its weekend series on Friday night in Athens. The Bulldogs’ record falls to 27-15 on the season and 10-10 in SEC play. Georgia will finish its weekend series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Comeback falls short
After making four comebacks in an extra-inning game, the Georgia offense could not keep up with Auburn who scored four runs in the 14th inning to win the second game of the series.
“We've got to be the tougher team tomorrow, we got to find a way to win a series at home,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “That's always the goal. Obviously, you want to win every game that you play, and losing this one is disappointing, but we still have a chance to win a series at home.”
Auburn scored two runs in the first inning and took its first lead of the game, but Georgia responded with two runs of its own to tie the game.
Ben Anderson, Cole Tate and Garrett Blaylock hit three consecutive singles before Connor Tate and Corey Collins hit consecutive sacrifice flies to score Anderson and Tate in the first inning. Georgia’s early scoring forced Auburn starting pitcher Richard Fitts to exit the game after the first inning.
Auburn took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Bulldogs tied it up an inning later. Connor Tate hit a solo home run to tie the game 3-3 leading off the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Tigers had a 5-3 lead with one out in the 12th inning when Anderson hit a two-run home run to tie the game 5-5. It was his third home run of the season and forced Auburn to go to the bullpen once again.
With the Bulldogs trailing 6-5 in the 13th inning, Riley King hit a sacrifice fly to score Randon Jernigan to tie the game 6-6 and mark Georgia’s last run of the game.
Bullpen doesn’t last
Georgia used five total pitchers in its loss to Auburn. Darryn Pasqua earned his third loss of the season allowing four earned runs in the 14th inning.
Freshman Jaden Woods was the first pitcher out of Georgia’s bullpen following starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon. Woods went the longest out of the relievers, throwing 4 2/3 innings and five strikeouts. Woods allowed two earned runs before being replaced by Michael Polk in the 12th inning.
“[Jaden] certainly gave us a chance to win and he was outstanding,” Stricklin said. “Jaden ... was really, really good. So, unfortunately we didn't score a run for him to get him the win.
Polk threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed an earned run. Polk was replaced by Collin Caldwell in the 13th inning and retired the lone batter he faced on a sacrifice bunt. Pasqua replaced Caldwell and Auburn scored its sixth run of the game on the first batter Pasqua faced on a ground ball to second base.
Pasqua remained in the game into the 14th inning when he allowed two home runs and a double to score four runs and give Auburn the lead.
Cannon calms down
Auburn scored the first two runs in the top of the first inning off an RBI double and single. After the Tigers’ two-run start, Cannon calmed down and allowed one run over his next five innings of work.
“I didn't think [Cannon] had his best stuff but I thought he battled,” Stricklin said. “That's one of my favorite outings I've seen from him, because he didn't have his best stuff but he got through it and was really good.”
After the first inning, Cannon retired three consecutive Auburn hitters in the second inning and allowed two base runners in the third and fourth.
The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Ryan Dyal hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning. Cannon retired the next three hitters to get out of the inning down one run.
Cannon threw seven innings, matching his career high earned in Georgia’s 9-1 win over Vanderbilt. Against Auburn, he threw two strikeouts, no walks and allowed three runs in his ninth start of the season.