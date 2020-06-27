Former Georgia right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock announced his $5.7 million commitment to professional ball on Thursday. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft will be a Mariner next season.
It’s official! 🙌 @EmersonHancock_ has signed on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/TeEHQv3c9Y— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 25, 2020
Hancock joined four-year Bulldogs Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley in Georgia baseball's 2020 professional class. Georgia's top starter in 2019 and a highly-touted 2020 prospect, Hancock's signing bonus was the largest offered to a former Bulldog since Gordon Beckham's $2.8 million in 2008.
Sophomore Cole Wilcox, drafted No. 80 overall by the San Diego Padres on June 11, has yet to sign ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
The record rookie contract helped Hancock take a step toward fulfilling his little league goal of turning pro, which he said was inspired partially by Clayton Kershaw and more recently by two-time Cy Young winner Jake deGrom.
"The draft is great, but at the end of the day, I want to be a big leaguer and I want to one day win a World Series," Hancock said two weeks before the draft.
Making it as an MLB starter isn't easy, but the 21-year-old will likely be at the top of the Mariners developmental list given the team's investment.
