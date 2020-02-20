The No. 5 Georgia baseball team defeated Kennesaw State 10-3 on Wednesday night at Stillwell Stadium. With the win, Georgia’s overall record shifts to 4-0 heading into a four-game series with Santa Clara Feb. 21-23 at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Free bases ignite the offense
Georgia finished with 10 free bases from a hit-by-pitch or walk. Kennesaw State’s erratic play on the mound presented itself early, as starting pitcher Luke Torbert walked Ben Anderson to begin the first inning.
Anderson then advanced to second following a passed ball, and redshirt junior Tucker Bradley brought him in with a single to center to score Georgia’s first run of the game. History repeated itself in the third inning after Anderson was walked for the second consecutive at-bat. He reached second again — this time on a wild pitch — and was brought home by Cam Shepherd’s double to extend Georgia’s lead to 2-0.
Anderson’s game plan at the plate seemed to be not to swing, and it continued to work. The Bulldogs scored three more runs in the fifth inning that began by Anderson getting hit by a pitch. He later stole second base and watched as Bradley reached first after being walked.
Three Bulldogs — Anderson, Connor Tate and Mason Meadows — were hit by a pitch against the Owls, and Bradley finished with three walks. Georgia also gained six extra bases from a wild pitch or a passed ball, making it the theme of the mid-week matchup.
Garrett Blaylock heats up late
Garrett Blaylock’s night didn’t begin in a career-best manner. He struck out in the first inning and grounded out in the third with runners on second and third. But his last three at-bats ended with two home runs and a double to finish 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
His first home run was a solo shot in the fifth inning to extend Georgia’s lead to 5-0. He later led off the seventh inning with a double to center — his first of the season.
The eighth inning sealed any hope the Owls had at a comeback. Shepherd began Georgia’s scoring by adding two runs with his first home run of the season. Blaylock then added two more after hitting his second home run of the night to give Georgia the 9-2 advantage.
Freshmen on the mound
Right-handed pitcher Garrett Brown earned his first collegiate start on the mound Wednesday, and he left little doubt as to whether he could handle the spotlight.
Brown allowed one hit and zero runs throughout the first three innings and found little trouble locating the strike zone with 22 strikes in his first 32 pitches. In the fourth inning, he displayed his composure. Brown kept runners on first and third base from scoring by forcing Kennesaw State’s Garrett Hodges to hit into a double play to end the inning.
Brown allowed the first two batters in the fifth inning to reach base, providing enough for head coach Scott Stricklin to conclude Brown’s debut. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and two strikeouts in four innings.
Stricklin replaced Brown with fellow freshman Jonathan Cannon, who pitched three innings and allowed zero hits with three strikeouts. Wednesday was Cannon’s second appearance on the mound this season and the first win of his career.
Cannon has yet to allow a hit in five total innings pitched so far and has added five strikeouts with only one walk this season.
