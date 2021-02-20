The Georgia baseball team defeated Evansville 7-3 in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader and the second of the series at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ first win of the season was due to seven runs scored across the second, third and fourth innings, coupled by strong pitching performances on the mound. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Scoring by committee
Following three quick outs to begin the afternoon, it appeared Friday’s struggles at the plate were also going to linger into Saturday for Georgia. That fortune quickly changed in the second when Corey Collins, Connor Tate and Shane Marshall all reached base to begin Georgia’s four-run inning.
Marshall’s single came with a bunt, the first of many unorthodox singles for the Bulldogs in the first game of Saturday.
Shortly after, Collins scored Georgia’s first run after a sac fly by Josh McAllister. Randon Jernigan and Buddy Floyd followed with singles of their own to score runs two and three, with Cole Tate bringing in Jernigan with a single for Georgia’s last run of the inning.
The Bulldogs carried their momentum from the second inning into the third and fourth. McAllister added another RBI in the third, with Connor Tate bringing two more runs across with a two-RBI single in the fourth.
After a 3-for-4 performance on Friday, Collins was nearly as impressive to begin Saturday with one single and two walks in three plate appearances. Six Bulldogs recorded a hit in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Evansville starting pitcher Nathan Croner never looked comfortable after needing less than 12 pitches to get out of the first. His day ended after allowing eight hits and four earned runs in just four innings.
Luke Wagner’s career debut
If it weren’t for the absence of Ryan Webb and Jonathan Cannon due to illness, Luke Wagner’s first-career start might not have come during the opening weekend. But he didn’t waste the opportunity.
Wagner allowed just one hit in four innings pitched, adding three strikeouts and two walks. After retiring the first four batters faced, a walk and hit by pitch put him in the first troublesome situation of his outing. Wagner’s response came quickly, as he forced Evansville’s Brent Widder into a 5-4-3 double play.
Getting out of innings with runners on base became a theme for the freshman left-handed pitcher. Wagner did so not only in the second and third but also in his fourth and final inning.
A walk to begin the fourth followed by a quick 3-1 count against Evansville’s next batter led to a trip to the mound by Georgia’s pitching coach Sean Kenny. Wagner’s response? Getting out of the inning with two straight strikeouts to keep the Purple Aces scoreless.