Georgia baseball defeated Albany 4-2 on opening day to earn its first win of the 2022 season Friday afternoon at Foley Field. The Bulldogs will look to win the series over the weekend. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
A normal opening day
Friday’s game marked the first opening day since 2020 with an unrestricted capacity on crowd size. Foley Field featured an almost-capacity crowd cheering on the Bulldogs.
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said it was just nice to see a return to normal.
“We've been waiting two years for for this to happen; to have a great crowd on opening day,” Stricklin said. “We hope all the fans keep coming out.”
Amidst all the opening day festivities, Georgia football’s quarterback and national champion Stetson Bennett threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Bennett also took batting practice with the team before the game, where Stricklin said he hit a home run.
“He was nervous, it was really funny,” Stricklin said. “He said ‘Coach, I'm really nervous.’ And I said ‘just settle and swing the bat.’ His first round looked a little shaky. But the last one he took left the yard and went over the trees, and he walked off with his hands in the air feeling pretty good about himself.”
Anderson goes deep early
After an easy top of the first for the Georgia defense, the Bulldogs would get a chance to swing the bat for the first time this season.
Outfielder Ben Anderson, a graduate taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, walked up to the plate and did something that hadn’t been done by a Georgia player batting leadoff since 2019.
On the third pitch of the season, Anderson connected on a ball down the middle and drove it deep to right field for a home run.
“At first, I wasn't sure if it was gonna go out or not,” Anderson said. “I knew I hit it well, and then once it went out man, it was just kind of a relief. He left a changeup up in the zone, and I got just enough to go to the short portion in right field.”
Anderson’s home run was the beginning of a four-run day for the Bulldogs.
Third baseman Joshua McAllister added on in the fourth inning on a two-run home run to left field before Cory Acton drove in Fernando Gonzalez for an insurance run in the seventh inning. McAllister left the game in the eight inning with an injury. Stricklin said it was a cramp in his calf and that McAllister would be day-to-day.
Georgia’s efficient offense was a confidence booster for starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who said he couldn’t “ask for a better start.”
“It's always easier pitching with the lead and just going out there knowing in my head I got a great defense,” Cannon said. “There's really just no pressure. I just got to go out there and throw strikes and I was able to do that.”
Cannon’s strong outing
Stricklin handed Cannon the opening day ball for Georgia, and he did not disappoint. Cannon went six shutout innings with four strikeouts, giving up two only hits and zero walks before being pulled for Jaden Woods.
Stricklin said Cannon likely could’ve gone one more inning, but elected to save his arm in the season opener.
“He was efficient. He got himself out of a jam one time when we made an error behind him,” Stricklin said. “But you know, he got the win. He deserved the win. And that's what we need on Friday night.”
While the Georgia defense gave up an error on an errant throw by Parks Harber in the fourth inning, it proved not to be costly as Harber immediately redeemed himself forcing an out at home plate to save a run for the Bulldogs.
Cannon said he believes he has the best defense in the nation behind him, and the fourth inning just reinforced that idea for him.
“I just trust my defense,” Cannon said. “Even though we made a couple mistakes we turned around and made some great plays.”