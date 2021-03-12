Georgia baseball defeated Lipscomb 10-0 on Friday night at Foley Field. The Bulldogs now hold an 11-3 record after defeating the Bison to begin the three-game weekend series. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Three-run first, four-run fourth
Georgia gave Lipscomb starting pitcher Ike Buxton all he could handle through 4 2/3 innings on Friday. Buxton entered the night with nine total innings on the season and a perfect 0.00 ERA, but Georgia quickly added the first blemishes with three runs in the first.
Ben Anderson started the inning by doubling to left field and Cole Tate followed with a single. Corey Collins and Riley King later added RBI singles, with Josh McAllister adding a sacrifice fly to Georgia’s early 3-0 lead.
Chaney Rogers began Georgia’s four-run fourth inning with a double to left field. It extended his hitting streak to eight games, with his final 2-for-4 stat line improving his batting average to .295 on the season.
A Shane Marshall single scored Rogers for Georgia’s first run of the fourth. Lipscomb pitcher JT Caver entered in relief for Buxton with two outs but was welcomed with a three-run home run by Collins.
Caver’s outing didn’t get much better, as he then walked Connor Tate, Riley King and Josh McAllister to load the bases before being replaced by Tyler Sills without ever recording an out.
Wagner’s strong start
C.J. Smith, Georgia’s routine Game 1 starter, was given the weekend off by head coach Scott Stricklin. In Smith’s place was Luke Wagner for his second start and fourth appearance of the season.
Wagner’s start was nearly perfect through the first three innings by not allowing a single hit and giving up two walks.
While on the mound, only two Lipscomb batters reached scoring position, and Wagner was able to get out of both situations quickly with a double play in the fourth and a fly out to end the sixth.
“He was really good … I mean, it wasn't perfect, but it was really good,” Stricklin said. “And when you're a freshman out there competing like that, I thought he did a great job. He's a competitor. He's a really good baseball player.”
Two straight Bison began the fourth with base hits to put Wagner in his first pressure situation of the evening. Wagner responded nicely, forcing Malik Williams into a flyout and Chaz Bertolani into a double play to escape the inning.
Wagner’s night ended after six innings and just over 80 pitches. He finished with three strikeouts, four walks and two allowed hits, lowering his season ERA to 0.78.
Three at-bats, three home runs
With a 7-0 lead, Georgia’s win seemed imminent by the bottom of the sixth inning. At that point, Lipscomb had only two hits and three baserunners to reach scoring position. But Georgia’s seven-run lead grew to a 10-run lead following three straight home runs.
Georgia’s first came off the bat of Connor Tate, his second of the season. The next was from King and was also his second of the season. McAllister made it three with a shot over the right field wall for his third of the season.
It was the first time since the 1987 season that the Bulldogs had back-to-back-to-back home runs.
“I think I turned to someone and was like, ‘I’ve never seen that in person.’” Collins said. “You only see it on TV and stuff, but it was awesome. It was fun and the dugout was electric.”
Collins finished the night going 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs. Four other Bulldogs — Anderson, Cole Tate, King and Rogers — finished with multiple hits on the night.
Feb. 28 against Gardner-Webb was the last time the Bulldogs finished with four home runs. Only one other time have the Bulldogs finished with multiple home runs this season, as they finished with two against Georgia State on Feb. 24.