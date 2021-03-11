Georgia baseball plans to play Lipscomb in the scheduled weekend series despite recent COVID-19 concerns in the Bisons’ program.
Lipscomb has canceled its last six games due to COVID-19 related protocol and has not played since Feb. 28 against Creighton.
The Bisons announced on March 1 that they will cancel travel to Austin Peay for “COVID-19 related safe play protocol,” and announced on March 3 that their four-game series against Kansas and their single game against Belmont were both canceled.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said he and Lipscomb’s head coach Jeff Forehand have spoken every day this week to check on the team’s COVID-19 status. Stricklin said Lipscomb’s coaching staff and players were tested Wednesday morning and will receive their results Thursday morning.
“If everything is clear, [Lipscomb] will jump on the bus and then they’ll practice here at Foley Field [Thursday] evening,” Stricklin said. “We’re just holding our breath until we get the all-clear and they get the all-clear, then we know we’ll play.”
On the chance that Lipscomb or another team on the Bulldogs’ schedule is unable to play, Stricklin said that he is on an email chain with 313 head baseball coaches to discuss the scheduling of an emergency game.
Most coaches who have had an opponent cancel at the last minute have been easily able to find a non-conference game to make up for missed play, but successfully finding new games in conference play is not as likely.
“Once we get into the league, it's going to be a challenge,” Stricklin said. “The travel and the logistics can be really, really difficult. I hope we can get through this thing clean.”
Stricklin said he hopes to play the Bulldogs’ last non-conference series before SEC play and knows that Lipscomb will bring competition to Georgia.
“[Lipscomb] is going to be a dangerous team. Those guys have been pent up,” Stricklin said. “They’ll be ready to play, they’ll be excited. So, we’re going to get their best shot this weekend.”
COVID-19 concerns still dominate college baseball just under one year after the SEC announced the cancellation of all remaining spring sports seasons.
On March 12, 2020, the Bulldogs were traveling to Gainesville, Florida, to begin SEC play against No. 1 Florida when the SEC announced that every game until March 30 was suspended due to COVID-19 precautions.
Shortly after on March 17, 2020, the SEC decided to cancel the remainder of all spring sports events.
Exactly one year after their canceled trip to Gainesville, the Bulldogs plan to play the first game of the series against a team recently recovered from COVID-19 concerns.
Georgia is set to begin its series against Lipscomb at Foley Field on Friday at 5 p.m. and will continue play on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
“Overall we want to play this series,” said redshirt junior outfielder Ben Anderson. “Just to get some more high-level competition ... and get these final at-bats before we start conference play,”