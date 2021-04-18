Georgia baseball evened its weekend series against Kentucky with an 8-7 win on Saturday night. The Bulldogs’ record now stands at 22-12 overall and 6-8 in the SEC, with Game 3 of the series set for Sunday at 1 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Up-and-down pitching
Georgia’s sophomore pitcher Jonathan Cannon earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors following a seven-inning, nine-strikeout performance on April 10 against then-No. 1 Vanderbilt. It was his best outing of the season, but one he was unable to replicate Saturday against the Wildcats.
It wasn’t a bad start for the right-handed pitcher. Cannon quickly retired Kentucky’s top three batters in the first inning. He earned his first two strikeouts in the second, each coming before and after a solo home run by the Wildcats’ Oraj Anu. The solo home run wasn’t immediately followed by more trouble, but it would come later in the fifth inning.
All three batters faced in the third were retired by Cannon. He allowed another solo home run to start the fourth before retiring the next three batters. However, to open the fifth, Cannon allowed a single, double, single and single to bring two Wildcats across and even the game at four.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said Cannon’s speed was a “little flatter” and the velocity in his fastball was down compared to earlier innings on Saturday. Stricklin added that it was expected, given his 111 pitch outing against Vanderbilt.
“It was just one of those things,” Stricklin said. “[Jonathan] fought and his pitch count [today] was really low, which is encouraging for next week. So now, he can bounce back and be at full strength, hopefully, when he pitches at Missouri next Saturday.”
Cannon was pulled for Ben Harris after getting the first out of the fifth, with a final stat line of 4 1/3 innings pitched, six allowed hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts.
Saturday’s fast start
The differences in Georgia’s start to Game 1 and Game 2 were stark. A Bulldog didn’t cross home until the eighth inning on Friday, and even then, it wasn’t enough to put any genuine pressure on the Wildcats. But Georgia reversed that fortune by scoring three in the opening inning on Saturday.
After Cannon retired all three of Kentucky’s batters in the top of the first, Georgia’s Josh McAllister, Cole Tate and Corey Collins all reached base to begin the bottom half of the inning. McAllister reached with a single, Tate was hit by a pitch and Collins followed with his sixth home run of the season to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0.
All seemed well and in the Bulldogs’ favor, until the second and third innings, when it wasn’t.
Garrett Blaylock and Riley King both struck out to end the first. Garrett Spikes, Parks Harber and Ben Anderson all struck out in the second, and McAllister made it six straight strikeouts to begin the bottom of the third.
Kentucky’s starting pitcher Sean Harney had put whatever first-inning woes behind him, and the Bulldogs didn’t record another hit until Collins’ third-inning single. But the Bulldogs’ early scoring was enough to give them what they didn’t have in Game 1, which was a lead to maintain instead of a deficit to overcome.
Consistent leadoff production
Georgia’s offense simmered across the second and third innings after its three-run first. The Bulldogs scored five runs over their last five plate appearances, however, mostly due to each leadoff batter reaching base.
“To me, the sign of a good baseball team and a mature baseball team is a team that executes,” Stricklin said. “And we were able to get guys in scoring position, move them over and get them in. ... That’s how you win games — by executing.”
Blaylock started the fourth with a home run, his seventh of the season. Anderson led the fifth with a standup double but was unable to score after a groundout and two strikeouts.
Then came the sixth inning, when Connor Tate, Blaylock and King all reached base with singles. With zero outs and runners on first and second, Stricklin elected to switch Spikes with Luke Wagner, who applied a bunt to move Blaylock to third and King to second. Immediately after, Stricklin again went to substitution, bringing Chaney Rogers to the plate for Harber.
Both proved to be the right decisions, as Rogers flew out to center field, allowing Blaylock to score for the Bulldogs’ second run of the inning.
The trend continued in the seventh and eighth innings as Georgia scored one run in each.
Collins finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Blaylock, who led off the fourth with a home run and the eighth with a double, went 3-for-4 with one RBI on the evening.
“Garrett Blaylock has put himself back in that lineup with the way he’s played,” Stricklin said. “I mean, obviously, he’s been awfully good, so we have some options tomorrow. We’ll just have to figure it out.”