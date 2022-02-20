Graduate Cole Tate delivered the walkoff single for Georgia, with his twin brother Conner scoring the game winning run. The Tate brothers combined to go 7-10 with two home runs and three RBIs in the game. The Bulldogs won the game 7-6 over Albany.
“We were able to fight back when things didn’t look like they were going our way,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I was encouraged by our kids not giving up.”
Georgia certainly fought back after sophomore Liam Sullivan only lasted two innings, recording three strikeouts and four earned runs.
The bullpen was the story of the game for Georgia, as they pitched a total of seven innings, collecting nine strikeouts, one walk and only conceding two earned runs.
Sophomores Will Pearson and Collin Caldwell were the first two to relieve Sullivan and both pitched a career high in innings with three and two respectively. Caldwell also posted a career high in strikeouts with five.
“Will might be the MVP of that game,” Stricklin said. “ He kept the lead where it was and didn’t allow them to expand it.”
Albany was able to shut out Georgia until the fourth inning, when Connor Tate hit a solo homerun. Georgia then added another run thanks to back to back doubles in the fifth from Connor Tate and Corey Collins.
Georgia was finally able to tie the game in the seventh inning, when sophomore Parks Harbor hit a two run home run to even the score at four.
The game did not remain tied for that long as Albany regained the lead in the eighth after Brad Malm hit his second two run home run of the day.
Georgia matched Albany in the bottom half of the inning scoring two runs of their own. The first being a Cole Tate solo home run and then a sacrifice fly from graduate Chaney Rogers.
Then came Cole Tate’s third career walk off in the bottom of the ninth which sent the 2,622 fans in attendance into a frenzy. Georgia was able to complete the comeback and ended the night scoring seven runs off of 15 hits despite a slow start from the offense.
“We’ve had two close games and that’s what you want early in the season,” Stricklin said. “We’d love to sit back and win by 10 runs, but that doesn’t happen in college baseball.”
Georgia will look to complete the sweep against Albany tomorrow at Foley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.