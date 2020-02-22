The No. 5 Georgia baseball team defeated Santa Clara 6-1 in the third game of their four-game series on Saturday at Foley Field. The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 7-0 on the season ahead of Sunday’s game, where they will attempt to secure a four-game sweep of the Broncos. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Slow start at the plate
The Bulldogs have only scored one total run in the first three innings of each game against the Broncos, showing a clear struggle to produce early in the four-game series. Saturday’s second game provided the perfect illustration, as Georgia didn’t record a hit until the fourth.
Although the Broncos’ starting pitcher Freddie Erlandson pitched just 3 1/3 innings, he routinely found success against Georgia’s lineup. Erlandson finished with two strikeouts and allowing one hit.
Not being able to put runners on base early in the game has been frustrating for the Bulldogs, who have shown little panic when facing an early deficit against the Broncos.
“We’ve certainly had slow starts,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But our guys have grinded it out. There’s no panic [when] we’re down one run [or] we’re down two runs, nobody is starting to grip the bat tighter.”
Georgia started to find a little momentum in the fourth inning from redshirt junior Tucker Bradley. He sent the first pitch he saw to center field and Riley King followed with a walk, but a double play off the bat of Garrett Blaylock quickly sent both trotting back to the dugout.
Unable to take advantage in the fifth
As bad as the first four innings went at the plate for the Bulldogs, their inability to score more than one run in the fifth might’ve been worse.
Georgia earned its second and third hits of the game after Chaney Rogers and Patrick Sullivan both led the bottom half of the inning with a single — Sullivan’s moving Rogers to third base. In an attempt to bring in the Bulldogs’ first run, Mason Meadows laid down a bunt that was ineffective as it immediately found Broncos pitcher Nick Sando, who flipped it home with more than enough time to get Rogers at the plate.
At that point, Georgia still only had one out, and Buddy Floyd was hit by the second pitch of his at-bat to load the bases. Ben Anderson then hit a fly ball to left field to score Sullivan, but Cam Shepherd followed by hitting into a double play that was the only run Georgia scored after such a good start to the inning.
Putting the game out of reach in the seventh
Georgia’s won all three games of this series so far by dominating the later innings at the plate. Garrett Blaylock put the Bulldogs ahead in the sixth inning with his team-leading fourth home run of the season. And in the seventh, Georgia put the game out of reach by scoring three runs to extend its lead to 5-1.
Three straight Bulldogs reached base to begin the seventh. Sullivan found first base after being walked and Randon Jernigan was hit by a pitch following his attempt to lay down a bunt on the previous pitch. After Floyd loaded the bases with the help of a fielding error from Santa Clara’s Connor Henriques, Anderson recorded his second and third RBIs with a single to center field.
In his best attempt to redeem himself from hitting into a double play to end the fifth, Shepherd brought in Anderson from third base with a sacrifice fly to left-center field to give Georgia its comfortable 5-1 lead.
“I think it’s just part of us being a veteran group,” Bradley said. “Everyone is comfortable in the box late in the [game].”
Georgia added on its final run of the night in the eighth, and Bradley kept Santa Clara scoreless in the final two innings to lock up the 6-1 victory.
