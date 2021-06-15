As a child, Corey Carter frequently found himself waiting inside his family’s home in Charlottesville, Virginia, to open letters that weren’t for him.
The letters were for his oldest brother, Steve Carter, who was a multi-sport athlete at Charlottesville’s Albemarle High School during the early-1980s. Several letters were from colleges hoping Steve Carter would play at their basketball program. A few wished he’d play baseball. Others fancied him for football. But it was Corey Carter who wanted to be the first to read them.
“When Steve started getting all that mail, I was curious,” Corey Carter said. “We were all curious.”
Steve Carter understood how influential it was for his younger brothers to see college as an option. It wasn’t the norm for those in their community to seek higher education, Corey Carter said, and without a father figure at home, it was Steve Carter who had to be his brothers’ example.
Because college was in Steve Carter’s future, his younger brothers began to envision it in theirs as well, Corey Carter said.
In 1986, 20 years after Tulane’s Stephen Martin became the first varsity African American baseball player in the Southeastern Conference, Steve Carter became the first African American scholarship baseball player at Georgia.
The achievement went unrecognized at the time, but for those close to Steve Carter, it’s a fitting accolade for someone who’s seemingly always provided opportunities for others.
“He’s always been a bridge-builder,” Corey Carter said.
Success from the start
Steve Carter didn’t have much more than the basic necessities during his childhood. His mother, Carolyn Berry, worked multiple jobs at the time as a single parent of four boys to make ends meet. His family never got to enjoy vacations or take trips to see offbeat places. Oftentimes, a new pair of shoes wasn’t a priority until holes developed in the ones already in use.
However, he clung to sports, no matter if it was basketball, football or baseball, playing in neighborhood pick-up games or in organized leagues.
“I felt safe in that space,” Steve Carter said. “Regardless of what was going on at home, what food we had on the table, what food we didn't have on the table … when I played basketball, baseball or football, I just felt so free that I was in a space [where] no one could interrupt me. … There’s nothing that compares to that.”
People in the Charlottesville area knew of Steve Carter because of basketball, Corey Carter said. He was tall for his age and never lacked athleticism. It didn’t matter if he was playing for his high school, at various summer camps or on a neighborhood court, he stood out with a basketball in his hand.
At Albemarle, he was an honorable mention for the Street & Smith All-American team. He’d receive handwritten letters from prominent college basketball coaches, like Maryland’s then-head coach Lefty Driesell, who later retired as the fourth-winningest Division I men’s basketball coach in 2003.
“Everybody [in Charlottesville] thought he was going to be the next great basketball star,” Corey Carter said.
Steve Carter dabbled in football as a junior in high school, earning All-State honors and interest from Division I schools such as Clemson. But he was never fond of the sport’s physicality, he said, and ultimately played just one season.
In baseball, like in basketball and football, Steve Carter was a natural. Youth coaches would go beyond what was necessary to have him on their team, beginning with his first season of Little League. Because Berry didn’t have a vehicle at the time, whoever chose Carter also had to bring him to and from all practices and games. Bruce Maxa, who developed into one of Steve Carter’s earliest mentors, had no issue with his mother’s one condition.
Donnie Wright, another mentor of Steve Carter’s and head coach of Albemarle’s high school baseball team, offered to help send him to camps year-round. Steve Carter knew it’d mean giving up basketball, so each time Wright offered the idea, he quickly declined.
Arriving in Athens
While Steve Carter thrived in athletics, he struggled inside the classroom. His grades weren’t sufficient enough to attend a Division I school after high school, and for this reason, his first two years of college were spent at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland.
He adjusted to Hagerstown with relative ease. Like in high school, he was a standout on both the basketball and baseball teams. It felt possible, if not likely, that he could eventually compete at the Division I level in either sport. But he injured his ACL during a pick-up basketball game in 1984, and it ultimately ended his basketball career.
“It was his biggest dream to continue to play basketball,” Corey Carter said. “I know [that] was a difficult time for him.”
Steve Carter decided he would focus solely on baseball after his ACL injury. As a left-handed batter standing at 6-foot-4, it wasn’t long after his sophomore season that Division I coaches started to call with interest.
Howie McCann, an assistant coach at Georgia in 1985 and father of seven-time MLB All-Star Brian McCann, first heard of Steve Carter through a few coaches he trusted, so he went to Hagerstown to watch him play and was overall impressed. Besides McCann’s concern for Steve Carter’s rehab, he “checked all the boxes.”
On Carter’s first visit, it wasn’t the campus that sold him to play at Georgia. It wasn’t the school’s academic reputation or the facilities. It was the campus ice cream.
“I came to Athens, loved everything about it, [but] the ice cream that they made on campus was the deciding factor for me,” he said.
Steve Carter said being the first African American scholarship baseball player in school history had zero impact on his decision to attend Georgia because he wasn’t even aware of it. Neither were his coaches and teammates.
Even now, Scott Broadfoot, a teammate and close friend of Steve Carter’s at Georgia, will sometimes receive puzzled responses when discussing the topic.
“People kind of question it,” Broadfoot said. “[They’ll say], ‘Nah, surely not in the 80s.’ … I never heard anything about it.”
Overcoming early obstacles
Steve Carter and Broadfoot met on move-in day in the fall of 1985. Both were junior college transfers and two of the earliest to arrive at their dorms that day, Broadfoot said. It was an instant friendship.
After unloading their luggage, they went downtown and settled at a bar offering discounted pitchers of alcohol. A conversation started between Carter and Broadfoot with two students in a fraternity, who later invited them to come to a party the next evening, Broadfoot said.
Upon arrival, Carter noticed a Confederate flag perched in front of the house. He said he couldn’t remember which fraternity it was, but that the house was packed wall-to-wall with students. A band was playing to the left of the entrance, and drinks were stationed in the back of the house. Only a few minutes passed before three guys approached Carter with a message: He had to leave.
“That was an aha moment for me,” Steve Carter said. “It’s like, did I really make the right choice to come to a school where people are kicking me out of a space because of my race and the color of my skin? That hit me hard.”
It wasn’t the first time Carter confronted racism. He said he’d experienced it in Charlottesville as well. But he was startled by the brash nature of it, and also that it happened so soon after arriving in Athens.
Racist remarks and actions toward Carter were also present on the field, specifically during a road series against Mississippi State in his first season at Georgia.
In 1986, fans at Mississippi State would gather to tailgate beyond left field before crowding the outfield wall to watch the game. Because Carter was an outfielder, he was isolated and close enough to catch whatever fans wanted him to hear.
He said he was greeted by fans calling him “every name in the book.” As the game progressed, they began to throw leftover chicken bones at him from their tailgate. Some even threw batteries.
“It was something that I’ll never forget,” Carter said. “It’s so vivid — hearing those voices, seeing them throw things at me — it’s something that’s not easily forgotten. … As a young man, you just don’t know what to do with that.”
Carter said he would glance at the fans when it happened, but that’s all he could do besides channel his emotions into his play. In some ways, he felt helpless.
“We see it more and more today. I guess there are some people out there that just don’t get it and don’t understand the hurt I endured,” he said.
A legacy that lasts
At Georgia, Carter finished with a career batting average of .330 in 122 games. He led the team in hits (73), runs scored (65) and stolen bases (10) in 1986, and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 1987, as the Bulldogs advanced to their first College World Series appearance in school history.
He was drafted in the 17th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1987, and played in 14 major league games across the 1989 and 1990 seasons, according to Baseball Almanac. In 1997, he was inducted into Hagerstown’s Hall of Fame. However, this shouldn’t be his legacy, he said.
All three of Carter’s brothers went on to earn their master’s degree, Steve Carter said. In May, Corey Carter received his doctoral degree in education.
After his professional baseball career ended in 1995, he began giving private baseball lessons, worked at a youth detention facility and then at a local YMCA. He returned to college to finish his bachelor’s degree at 50, and now serves as the deputy director for facility operations for the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Department of Parks and Recreation, where he oversees 450 employees with an operating budget of $85 million, he said.
He also works to help advance the game of baseball for future generations. He’s involved with MLB’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, which is designed to provide children from underserved and diverse communities the opportunity to play baseball and softball.
When Steve Carter first moved to Prince George’s County, he said there were only 27 youth teams despite the county’s population exceeding 900,000. Three years later, there were 110 teams, he said, a result of his presence and dedication to the growth of the sport.
“That’s what I want my legacy to be,” he said. “Not only that I taught a kid how to play baseball, but that I taught that kid the character development that they need to have positions that I'm in now.”