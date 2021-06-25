Rawlings-Perfect Game announced its freshman All-American honors on Tuesday, and Georgia baseball left-hander Jaden Woods found himself among the second team.
The Warner Robins, Georgia, native made 17 appearances for the Bulldogs this season, pitching 53 innings of actions. He registered 53 strikeouts and 24 walks while only allowing an average of 4.58 earned runs.
Woods posted a 4-1 record as well as one save, and all his decisions came in conference play. His first collegiate win came against Texas A&M and came on in relief in a win against top-ranked Arkansas. In the Kentucky series, Woods was able to come up with a win and save.
After an excellent season in conference play, holding his opponents to a .179 batting average, Woods was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Woods is just the 31st Bulldog to earn freshman All-American honors and the eighth during Scott Stricklin’s tenure.
The Bulldogs will look to Woods and others to build off their 31-25 record from 2021, especially after being left out of the NCAA Tournament.