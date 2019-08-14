Over the past few months, current and future Georgia baseball players competed in various summer leagues across the country. Below is a recap of how they fared.
Alaska League
Cole Tate, Chaney Rogers and Shane Marshall all played for the Anchorage Bucs in the Alaska League. Tate, a junior infielder, and Rogers, a junior utility player, were both named to ABL All-Star team and the All-League First Team.
Tate, Rogers and Marshall helped the Bucs achieve a record of 29-14 and then the “Top of the World Series” title in the ABL playoffs.
Great Lakes League
Randon Jernigan played in the Great Lakes League and heavily contributed on the Lima Ohio Locos. The outfielder was named an All-Star as he batted .354 with five doubles, 13 RBI and 20 stolen bases during both the regular season and playoffs.
Cape Cod League
Riley King helped the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox earn a playoff appearance in the nation's most prestigious summer league. The outfielder/infielder was named an All-Star for his impressive regular season. In four playoff games, he averaged .467 with three doubles, four walks, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Coastal Plain League
Incoming freshman Garrett Blaylock, rising sophomore Jack Gowen and redshirt freshman Garrett Brown competed in the Coastal Plain League. Blaylock made the All-Star team as he batted .353 with 12 doubles, a league-best 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 40 games for the Forest City Owls. Gowen went 3-0 with a 9.64 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Savannah Bananas, while Brown played in one game for the Macon Bacon before an injury cut his time short with the club.
New England Collegiate League
Connor Tate played for the Sanford (Maine) Mainers in the New England Collegiate League. In 36 games, he batted .276 with eight doubles, three home runs, five stolen bases and 13 RBI.
Northwoods League
Ben Anderson, a transfer from Furman who sat out last season at Georgia, played for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League. He batted .276 with nine doubles, six triples, one home run and 27 RBI in 64 games. Redshirt freshman outfielder Kaden Fowler hit .190 with three doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI in 36 games for the Willmar (Minnesota) Stingers.
Sunbelt League
Darryn Pasqua pitched 50 innings for the Alpharetta Aviators in the Sunbelt League. The redshirt freshman struck out 45 batters and walked just one in his eight appearances, earning himself All-Star honors. Riley Crean pitched a total of 10 innings across seven games in June for the Gwinnett Tides. He finished with a 1.80 ERA, one save, 16 strikeouts and four walks.
USA Collegiate Baseball National Team
Cole Wilcox played in a different kind of summer league as he pitched for the USA Collegiate National Summer Team as they traveled to places like North Carolina, Taiwan and Japan. Wilcox made four appearances for a total of seven innings with four walks and seven strikeouts as USA went 8-6 during their summer tour.
