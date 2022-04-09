The No. 17 Georgia baseball team defeated South Carolina 3-2 on Friday, in the opening game of a three-game series. The Bulldogs improved to 23-7 and 7-3 in the SEC with the win, while South Carolina fell to 14-15 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
Georgia needed late-game heroics to steal the victory on the road in front of a crowd of 6,684 fans.
Down 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning, senior Garrett Blaylock drew a walk to get pinch-runner Buddy Floyd on first base. Following a strikeout, graduate student Ben Anderson drew another walk, putting runners on first and second.
Graduate student Cole Tate tied the game with a single to right field that scored Floyd and got Anderson to third base. Sophomore Corey Collins then hit one to South Carolina third baseman Kevin Madden, who tried to complete a double play. Collins beat the throw to first and Tate scored to give Georgia a 3-2 lead.
“The fifth inning got away from us, but when we didn’t make a play or get the hit, the next guy stepped up, and that was the story tonight,” head coach Scott Stricklin said.
In the bottom of the ninth, senior closer Jack Gowen sat down the Gamecocks in order, striking out fifth year Andrew Eyster and senior Josiah Sightler en route to his fourth save of the season for Georgia.
The Bulldogs’ pitching was very strong in spite of star junior Jonathan Cannon being out for the series with a forearm injury.
“Our pitchers were outstanding. We couldn’t ask any more out of Nolan (Crisp) because he’s been one of our go-to guys out of the bullpen, and now he’s started two weeks in a row. He’s a tough kid who competes, and he got it done,” Stricklin said. “Jaden Woods did a great job coming in with the bases loaded. Will Pearson was awesome in getting a win. And Jack Gowen, that’s the best I’ve seen him since maybe the SEC Tournament last year.”
Georgia will look to clinch a series victory on Saturday in game two, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:02 p.m.