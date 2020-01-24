USA Today Sports announced its 2020 preseason baseball coaches poll on Thursday, with Georgia coming in at No. 4. The Bulldogs finished last season ranked No. 15 after ending with a 46-17 overall record.
It is the Bulldogs’ highest ranking in the preseason coaches poll since 2009 when they entered the season also at No. 4. They began the 2009 season winning 22 of the first 25 games, but struggled throughout the remainder of the season to finish 38-24 and No. 24 in the USA Today poll.
Vanderbilt, Louisville and Texas Tech are ranked in front of the Bulldogs, with Arkansas coming next to round out the top 5 teams. Other teams inside the SEC placed in the top-25 are Mississippi State (No. 6), Auburn (No. 9), Florida (No. 10), LSU (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 21) and Ole Miss (No. 23).
The Bulldogs also came in at No. 5 by D1Baseball.com, No. 7 by Baseball America and No. 10 by Perfect Game.
Georgia’s season begins on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. against Richmond at Foley Field.
