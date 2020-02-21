The No. 5 Georgia baseball team defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 9-0 on a chilly Friday afternoon at Foley Field. Georgia improved to 5-0 on the season and will face the 5-1 Broncos in a doubleheader on Saturday and another game on Sunday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Hancock back to form
Emerson Hancock had a week to regroup after his less-than-spectacular opening day performance on Feb. 14. In his first appearance on the mound, Hancock gave up nine hits and six earned runs in just five innings at work.
Santa Clara’s first two batters, Coleman Brigman and Jason Dicochea, got the best of Hancock early, hitting a double and a single respectively. Those were the only two hits Hancock would give up on the day.
“I kind of came in mad, if I’m being honest with you,” Hancock said. “I wanted to use that frustration from last week on the mound this week.”
Hancock finished with eight strikeouts, two hits, no runs and no walks in seven innings on Friday. His ERA improved to a 4.91 from the 13.5 he had posted in his first start.
“That’s what we’ve all come to expect,” head coach Scott Stricklin said.
Struggling with Santa Clara’s starter
The Bulldogs’ bats were cold through the first two innings on Friday. Santa Clara right hander Matthew McGarry retired the first six Bulldog batters consecutively.
In the third, McGarry gave up three walks to Mason Meadows, Chaney Rogers and Cam Shepherd before a Tucker Bradley single scored Meadows for the Bulldogs’ first and only run off McGarry.
McGarry struck out five batters across five innings of work, allowing the Bulldogs two hits and three walks.
“McGarry threw really well for them, and he kept them in the game,” Stricklin said. “I was relieved when he came out because he was so good.”
Georgia had much better luck with the Broncos’ bullpen, scoring two runs off right-handed reliever Brandon Buckley in the sixth inning and two in the seventh. The Bulldogs went on to score three more runs off Michael Praszker and one off Jared Feikes.
Bradley up to bat
Bradley, Georgia’s leading hitter, continued to produce at the plate on Friday. The redshirt junior from Chickamauga, Georgia, posted his second three-hit, three-RBI game in the Bulldogs’ fifth outing of the year.
Bradley knocked Meadows in with an infield single in the third, hit a home run to right field in the sixth and scored Chaney Rogers on a left-field single in the seventh. He went 3-for-4 at the plate and moved his batting average to .588 on the season.
“It’s the guys in front of me just working [and] getting on for me,” Bradley said. “I’m just trying to play my game still and not let the pressure get to me.”
Caught stealing
Georgia had gone a perfect 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts in its first four games, tied for seventh-most in the country before Friday.
The Bulldogs’ perfect streak ended in the fifth inning after centerfielder Ben Anderson was caught on his way to second base. Friday’s game was Georgia’s first in 2020 without one stolen base.
