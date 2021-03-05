Georgia baseball went into its game against Kennesaw State looking to extend a seven-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs were six outs away from winning their eighth win in a row, but the Owls’ three-run eighth inning resulted in a blown lead and eventual 6-4 loss.
Georgia baseball used five different pitchers in the loss, and none of them went more than four innings. It was the second game in a row the Bulldogs used five pitchers, the first being in a 17-3 win over Gardner-Webb on Sunday afternoon.
Over the first nine games of the 2021 season, Georgia has used 16 different pitchers over a combined 76 innings. Out of those 16, six have started games while the other 10 have exclusively come out of the bullpen.
For midweek games, head coach Scott Stricklin said pitchers can’t throw a lot because they would not be available to throw the following weekend if needed.
“In the middle of the week, when you're playing on a Wednesday, if you throw over 50 pitches, you're burned for the weekend,” Stricklin said in a virtual press conference.
Georgia has played two midweek games, one against Georgia State on Feb. 24 and one against Kennesaw State. Redshirt sophomore Ben Harris started on the mound against Georgia State and redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein started against the Owls.
Stricklin said Georgia doesn’t have a set weekday starter and that pitchers are still trying out for that role.
“We're gonna have a little bit more flexibility when we get in the middle of the week,” Stricklin said. “But the plan coming in was to use a bunch of guys to give us the best chance to win but also have all those guys available to pitch this weekend if we need.”
The Bulldogs already have depth in the pitching staff, and the staff is about to get one more pitcher as Jonathan Cannon is working to return after missing the first two series due to mononucleosis.
Cannon will miss this series against North Florida and is set to make his season debut against Georgia Southern on March 9. Stricklin said he has thrown against Georgia hitters and will throw 20-25 pitches again to his teammates before his regular-season debut.
While Cannon is still missing from the pitching rotation, Ryan Webb made his season debut against Gardner-Webb where he threw three innings and allowed zero earned runs with four strikeouts.
As Webb works to get back to full health after testing positive for COVID-19, he will once again be on a pitch count as he starts Saturday’s game against North Florida. Stricklin said Webb was on a 40-50 pitch count last week and his pitch count will increase to 55-65 this weekend.
Freshman Luke Wagner came into relief following Webb’s shortened performance against Gardner-Webb. Stricklin said Wagner will appear out of the bullpen on either Friday or Saturday.
Georgia will return to Foley Field this weekend against North Florida for a three-game series. Senior C.J. Smith will start on Friday, Ryan Webb on Saturday and Jaden Woods on Sunday.