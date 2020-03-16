A strange paralysis has taken hold of Georgia athletics in the wake of the NCAA canceling postseason tournaments and the SEC halting all athletic activities until April 15 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Georgia's season was put on hold after two consecutive losses to Georgia Southern. The first loss was the Bulldogs' first shutout loss of the year, and the next left Georgia to suffer its first sweep at the hands of the Eagles.
2019 also abruptly ended in disappointment for Georgia baseball when the No. 4-ranked team went 2-2 in the NCAA Athens Regional tournament and missed out on attending the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bulldogs lost twice to Florida State in the 2019 NCAA Regional hosted at Foley Field.
Dejected but optimistic, head coach Scott Stricklin hoped 2020 would be the year his returning players would get a full postseason experience.
“This is a resilient group,” Stricklin said on June 2, 2019, after Georgia’s second loss to Florida State. “We’ll bounce back. We got a lot of guys back, and we’re going to continue to be a great program.”
Losses to the MLB, such as starting pitchers Tony Locey, who went 11-2 in 16 appearances last year, and Tim Elliot, who finished 7-3 in 15 appearances, threatened to dismantle the rotation.
With Aaron Schunk, L.J. Talley and John Cable pursuing MLB aspirations as well, Georgia was also stripped of its top three hitters entering the now-suspended 2020 season.
However, the majority of the lineup remained the same. Two of Georgia’s eight 2019 MLB draft picks, Cam Shepherd and Riley King, returned to lead an upperclassman-heavy, nationally-competitive club.
The Bulldogs picked up their head coach’s 2020 mandate of improvement with an eye toward tournament redemption. Over the course of 18 games, which could end up forming the entirety of the severed 2020 campaign, Georgia went 14-4.
New faces, such as freshman pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Will Childers, bolstered the bullpen, allowing a combined seven hits and one earned run in 20 1/3 innings.Seasoned starters Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox led up front, undefeated with 14 earned runs allowed in 47 innings between them.
Returning from a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019, redshirt junior Tucker Bradley put on career performances again and again in 2020. He led the team with 23 RBIs, a .763 slugging percentage and eight stolen bases. Not to be outdone, leadoff man Ben Anderson has the SEC’s fourth-highest batting average of .431 and the second-highest on-base percentage of .563.
Despite ranking No. 9 among SEC competition in batting average and No. 4 in ERA, the Bulldogs still peaked with a No. 2 national ranking, per USA Today, before losing all three games of their series against Georgia Southern.
The ever-positive Stricklin was again ready to move on and forget the loss, continuing to take care of last year’s unfinished business beginning with Georgia’s first SEC matchup of 2020 against No. 1 Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
“I told them don't let [the Georgia Southern losses] linger, and I don't think it will,” Stricklin said following the Bulldogs’ March 11 defeat. “We've got to turn the page and get ready for Florida, and that starts with a good practice Thursday down in Gainesville."
Georgia never settled in for the weekend series. While the team was traveling to Florida, the SEC announced the temporary suspension of all competitions, throwing a wrench in both Georgia’s short-term plans and season-long comeback narrative.
When the SEC placed the postponement on the remaining collegiate baseball schedule on March 13, the Bulldogs — stunned like the rest of the baseball world — were left yet again with a bitter taste in their mouths.
“My heart aches for the seniors who have put so much into this,” Wilcox tweeted. “If there’s any chance at all, even for one weekend, that we can suit up as brothers one more time please @SEC make it happen, please.”
Teammates like Hancock, Cannon, Garrett Blaylock and others retweeted Wilcox’s expressed concern that Foley Field might lay untouched for the remainder of the year.
A slate of games marked with the word of the month — “canceled” — line Georgia baseball’s upcoming schedule. As the NCAA continues to take caution to limit the spread of COVID-19, the collegiate season’s future remains up in the air.
But for those Bulldogs back in the hunt for Omaha, their much-anticipated postseason return has been definitively extinguished.
