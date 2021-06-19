Georgia outfielder Connor Tate has been selected to the second team of the American Baseball Coaches Association’s All-South Region team.
Tate, a redshirt junior, led the Bulldogs in batting and home runs. If not for an ankle injury he suffered against Florida he had a strong chance to lead the team in hits and RBIs as well.
In spite of the injury, Tate still managed to hit 10 home runs, 65 hits and 33 RBIs. He had an impressive batting average of .344 and managed a team-best 28-game on base streak.
Tate’s standout performance of the season came in a series against top-ranked Vanderbilt. He batted 7-12 in the series with three home runs, two doubles and six RBI. He was named the National Player of the Week as well as SEC Hitter of the week for the performance.
Due to the injury he sustained against Florida, Tate was unable to play in the Bulldogs’ SEC tournament run. His absence was a major factor in Georgia falling to Arkansas and Ole Miss as they were knocked out in the second round.
For his career, Tate has played in 104 games and started 70. His career batting average is .313, and he has amassed 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. Tate will be one of the leaders for the Georgia baseball team next season, as the Bulldogs look to make a run in the SEC and attempt to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.