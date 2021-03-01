210221_kes_BaseballvEvansville_013.jpg

Georgia redshirt senior Riley King prepares to walk up to the plate to bat. The University of Georgia baseball team beat Evansville 4-1 on Feb. 21, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

On Monday, Georgia baseball’s mid-week matchup with Kennesaw State was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday as a result of weather forecasts, per a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s the second time this season the Bulldogs have had a schedule change due to weather, as last Friday’s game against Gardner-Webb was the first. 

After defeating Gardner-Webb 17-3 on Sunday, Georgia holds a 7-1 record entering its matchup with Kennesaw State. The Bulldogs have won seven straight since losing the season opener against Evansville 3-2. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.