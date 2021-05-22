Georgia baseball lost to No. 13 Ole Miss 8-5 on Friday night at Foley Field. The loss brings the Bulldogs’ overall record to 29-23 and 12-16 in SEC play. With the loss, the Bulldogs have dropped their fourth straight conference series and dimmed the chance of an NCAA Tournament bid. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Two swings, four runs
The Rebels entered this series as the best offense in the SEC. They were in a tie for the conference lead in batting average (.302), led in runs (398) and were third in walks (235).
However, across the series’ first 16 innings, Georgia made Ole Miss’ offense look mediocre. The Rebels only scored three total runs over that span. Back-to-back home runs in the eighth erased all of that, as the first plated three and the second tied the game at five.
Freshman Jaden Woods replaced starting pitcher Liam Sullivan in a less-than-ideal situation with runners on first and third and one out in the sixth. He was unbothered by such a situation then, striking out Ole Miss’ Tim Elko and forcing Peyton Chatagnier into an infield pop fly. Put in the same position in the eighth, and Woods didn’t walk away with similar results.
Woods allowed a Kevin Graham three-run home run to bring the Rebels within one. He was then replaced by redshirt sophomore Ben Harris, who allowed a solo home run against his first batter faced. Two swings gave Ole Miss four runs and every ounce of momentum.
“I don’t think it was fatigue with Jaden. He just left a couple of balls out over the plate,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “Ben was battling. He gave us everything he had.”
Disaster with two outs
Georgia had late opportunities to win Friday’s game, it just couldn’t take advantage of them. With Corey Collins on second and Fernando Gonzalez on first in the ninth, a single would’ve even the series, but Chaney Rogers struck out to end the inning.
In the 10th, Parks Harber earned his first hit with a leadoff single. The Bulldogs had a leadoff batter reach base twice before Harber — in the third and sixth innings — and brought across two runs in each of those innings. However, Harber never reached second base. Each of the next three Georgia batters were retired.
“We had opportunities in the ninth and the 10th to win it [with] guys on base and just couldn’t get the hit,” Stricklin said. “[We] hit some balls hard, and it just didn’t happen for us.”
Ole Miss’ opportunity came in the 11th inning with Hayden Dunhurst on second and two outs. After two strikeouts, the Rebels managed three singles with each scoring one runner to take a three-run lead. Two of the three singles came with two strikes.
The Rebels entered the 11th inning batting 0-for-10 with two outs before going 3-for-4. They had went 3-for-13 at the plate with a runner on base before then going 3-for-6. What Georgia needed to do late in the game to win, Ole Miss did.
“It’s a really, really tough loss and with a lot on the line,” Stricklin said. “We’re all hurting right now. Players take it personal, and they take it hard, so we have to bounce back.”
Sullivan’s potential
More than two months removed from a disastrous six-run, five walk outing against Tennessee, freshman Liam Sullivan has developed into one of Georgia’s most dependable players on the mound.
Outside of his outing against Tennessee, Sullivan’s pitched 35 innings across 14 appearances, allowing just nine runs with 46 strikeouts. It’s a stretch to claim dominance, as his season ERA currently sits at 3.82, but there’ve been glimpses of what could be from nearly each outing this season.
Friday’s start was one of Sullivan’s best, second only to his six-inning, 11-strikeout performance against Arkansas on May 7. Against the Rebels, he pitched 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, three allowed hits and two walks, holding them to just one run.
“Certainly, Liam deserved [the win],” Stricklin said.
It’s a nice sign for Georgia to have Sullivan perform the way he has as a freshman, regardless of how far a run the Bulldogs make during the SEC Tournament.
It wouldn’t be a surprise for starters Ryan Webb and CJ Smith to have played their last games in Foley Field. With both finishing the season early because of injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return, either. Three of Georgia’s top seven pitchers in innings pitched are freshmen, and if Friday was the last time Sullivan sees the mound this season, his performance bodes well for the outlook of Georgia’s pitching rotation next season.