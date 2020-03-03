A chaotic fourth inning sounded the death knell for Georgia’s effort against Georgia Southern Tuesday night.
Southern had tallied two hits during its first three trips to the plate, and other than a wild pickoff move in the third inning, Georgia starter Garrett Brown seemed to have the game under control.
Yet three consecutive hits followed by two flubbed grounders in the fourth quickly put the Bulldogs in a hole that couldn’t be surmounted by their futile ninth inning rally.
“They beat us in every facet of the game,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Credit to them. They took care of business.”
Brown started the fourth inning with a strikeout, but a single followed by a double to the left field wall claimed the first run of the game. The next Eagle batter floated a blooper to shallow left and booked a double of his own to extend the lead to 2-0.
Brown – a freshman in his third college start – remained poised on the mound despite the trouble.
“Other players on the field, they look at you to make sure you still have your head up,” Brown said. “And as long as they see you just competing on the mound, they’re going to keep that mindset.”
The freshman followed up by forcing what seemed like a routine grounder to Patrick Sullivan at first base. It rolled through his legs into right field.
His first error since Georgia’s opening game against Richmond on Feb. 14, Sullivan’s mistake allowed the Eagles’ to take a 3-0 lead. Third baseman Riley King made a similar mental error on the following play as his cleanly fielded grounder – which fell to the infield grass upon transferring it to his hand – deflated the defense and the crowd.
Still with a cool head, Brown drew another ground ball that found the back of a glove and resulted in an inning-ending double play. The Eagles left two men on base, but the damage had been done.
“That inning probably shouldn’t have happened,” Brown said.
Brown left the game after the three-run fourth. Although he had given up two earned runs on six hits, doubling his hit total for the season, his performance was exaggerated by the absence of any run support.
Stricklin has consistently emphasized his hitters’ ability to go deep into at-bats and slowly drain opposing pitchers. Yet with no earned runs and just two hits allowed through the first six innings, Georgia Southern starter Tyler Owens entered the seventh with his pitch count in the low 70s.
Averaging nearly six walks a game, Georgia drew two against the Eagles, something designated hitter Cole Tate chalked up to Owens regularly pounding the strike zone. On 83 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, 72% of Owen’s throws were strikes.
The Bulldogs continued to offer little support to their four subsequent relievers, with their most notable turn at the plate a two run ninth inning that was too little too late.
Georgia’s seven hits and three fielding errors fell short of Stricklin’s expectations, especially coming off its sweep of Georgia Tech last weekend.
“You have to be ready to play every time you step on the field,” Stricklin said. “And they were certainly more ready to play today than us.”
