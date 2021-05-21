Georgia baseball lost to No. 13 Ole Miss 2-0 on Thursday night at Foley Field. The loss brings the Bulldogs’ overall record to 29-22 and 12-15 in SEC play. This is the final series of the season and essentially a must-win for the Bulldogs, as they are on the verge of an NCAA Tournament bid. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Not scoring on Nikhazy
The Bulldogs haven’t been the most impressive team at the plate this season. They entered Thursday with a team batting average of .275, the 11th best in the SEC. And in Game 1, they faced left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy, who held a 1.89 ERA through eight SEC starts this season.
Nikhazy demonstrated why he was a preseason All-American early against Georgia by striking out four batters in the first inning, made possible after Connor Tate reached base following a wild pitch on what would’ve been the third out.
“[Nikhazy’s] ball has so much life on it. It jumps on the hitters,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “He has two different breaking balls he throws. ... We knew it was going to be a challenge. That guy’s really, really good.”
Georgia put Nikhazy into his first pressure situation in the third inning with two straight singles by Josh McAllister and Tate, but it did little to faze him. He retired the next two batters, one by strikeout and one by flyout, to get out of the inning and keep the game scoreless.
Georgia’s only other runner in scoring position against Nikhazy came in the sixth inning after Fernando Gonzalez reached second due to a wild throw to first. Chaney Rogers followed by lining a pitch to Ole Miss’ first baseman Cael Baker, who flipped it to second for the double play.
Neither team did particularly well with runners in scoring position. Ole Miss finished 2-for-11, and Georgia finished 0-for-4. Plaguing the Bulldogs was an inability to put together meaningful at-bats, best illustrated by their .063 batting average with a runner on base.
“I thought we had a couple of good at-bats,” Gonzalez said. “Things didn’t go our way. We played hard [and] did what we could as a team and didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Nikhazy’s night ended after striking out the final two Georgia batters in the seventh. He finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts, just two walks and four hits.
Injury concerns continue
Georgia’s season-long struggles to stay healthy on the mound might not be the reason the team is trying to scrape its way into the NCAA Tournament, but it definitely hasn’t helped.
Will Childers and Garrett Brown were lost during the offseason after having Tommy John surgery. CJ Smith’s season officially ended following the Auburn series due to continuous arm soreness. Ryan Webb, arguably Georgia’s best pitcher, was shut down for the season after his May 9 outing against Arkansas because of an elbow injury.
Now, add freshman left-handed pitcher Luke Wagner to the Bulldogs’ injury list, as he exited Thursday’s game in the second inning after being on the receiving end of a line drive to the shin.
“[Wagner] could hardly put any weight on it,” Stricklin said. “We feel like he’s OK. It’s just kind of a bruise and it’s probably going to be a couple of days where he’s really sore.”
The injury occurred following a 3-2 pitch to Justin Bench with one out. Wagner was still able to gather and toss the ball to first for the second out, but it was immediately clear he was in too much pain to continue.
Stricklin said Wagner will have an X-ray Friday to know if there’s any serious damage beyond the initial belief of bruising.
In relief of Wagner, Michael Polk pitched for a career-high 4 1/3 innings and five strikeouts. It was the sophomore’s best outing of the season, but an allowed run during the fourth and sixth innings gave the Rebels enough of a cushion to comfortably take Game 1.
So long stadium limits
Thursday was the closest example of normalcy Georgia’s had all season. Foley Field lifted its capacity limitations for the first time since before the pandemic. As a result, 1,577 watched in attendance for Game 1, by far the most of this season when Foley Field was capped at 664.
“It was awesome. … You want that,” Gonzalez said. “You’re looking forward to winning in front of fans. Things didn’t go our way tonight, but [the atmosphere] was awesome. We’re here for that. We’re here to play in front of fans, feeling like we’re playing at home and having a lot of people rooting for us.”
During uneventful moments early in the game, the constant murmuring heard throughout the stadium resembled much of a normal game pre-COVID-19. Foley Field didn’t just look like it had returned to normal, it felt like it returned to normal.
The Bulldogs didn’t have much momentum throughout Thursday, but it was no fault to the crowd. The loudest roars from fans came following the top of the seventh and eighth innings, as Georgia’s Collin Caldwell ended both with strikeouts.
“Our players fed off of it,” Stricklin said. “It’s great to see fans in there and it’s just great to be normal again. It’s great to not have to have a mask on [and] just go out there and play in front of fans.”