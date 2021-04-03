Four home runs push South Carolina past Georgia baseball 13-7 on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 18-8 on the season.
Georgia struggled to get the bats going early in the six-run loss and head coach Scott Stricklin took notice of the lackluster performance.
“Our hitters need to compete better than that,” Stricklin said. “If a guy beats you, a guy beats you, but you have to fight him a little more than we did. Those first six innings we were not competitive enough.”
Georgia’s starting pitcher Ryan Webb started on the mound and struck out five of his first six batters faced. However, the Gamecocks figured Webb out after the second inning and posted seven total runs against the starter.
"They're all big swingers and are all just really big, strong guys,” Webb said. “You make one mistake, and they can hurt you really bad. I felt like I had pretty good stuff today, but when you make mistakes against a team like that, they capitalize on those, and I felt like they did that.”
Webb, who’d only given up three home runs all year heading into today's game, gave up three home runs to South Carolina. Despite the home runs Webb only allowed six hits and struck out eight along the way.
Freshmen Hank Bearden, Jaden Woods,Liam Sullivan and Charlie Goldstein finished out the game on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Georgia hopped off to a quick start offensively when freshman Parks Harber took a fastball out of the park in the bottom of the second. This would be the Bulldogs’ only lead of the day.
The Gamecocks responded accordingly with a two-run shot of their own in the next frame. After that, the floodgates opened for South Carolina.
A second two-run home run in the fourth inning made the score 4-1. Then, in the sixth, Webb left one over the plate on the first pitch of the inning leading to his third home run given up on the day. The Gamecocks led 7-1 after the sixth inning.
The seventh inning started with another South Carolina run before Georgia finally decided to respond. Down 8-1 with only one hit on the day, the Bulldogs came into the seventh looking like a different team.
Georgia scored five runs on two hits, a bases-loaded walk and an error bringing the score to 8-6. Junior Garrett Blaylock contributed with a two-run single and Connor Tate’s fifth home run of the year came during the run as well. The Bulldogs stranded the bases loaded to end the inning, squandering yet another opportunity.
“We started competing in the seventh inning and made it a game, and it got really interesting. But we have to bring that fight and those competitive at-bats for 27 outs," Stricklin said.
It was all South Carolina the rest of the way as the Gamecocks had a field day with Georgia’s freshmen out of the bullpen. Three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth were enough to push South Carolina past Georgia by a final score of 13-7.