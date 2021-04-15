Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin has agreed to a contract extension through 2026, per a release Thursday by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Stricklin’s original contract was set to expire in 2023, and his salary will remain the same.
“Coach Stricklin has built a strong program the right way,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “His teams play with skill and toughness, which is a direct reflection of his leadership. This year, we’ve continued to improve under difficult circumstances, and I believe in their potential and the future of this program with Coach Stricklin at the helm.”
Stricklin, who came to Georgia from Kent State in 2013, has a record of 224-172-1 as the Bulldogs head coach. His 39 SEC wins over the last two full seasons are enough to lead the conference.
Stricklin has also carried the Bulldogs to NCAA Regionals as nationally ranked seeds in 2018 and 2019. His team finished the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 2 in the country.
Through his time at Georgia, Stricklin’s players have a history of academic success as well. His team was the only club in the SEC to receive NCAA Academic Progress Rate recognition in 2020. A program record of 26 student-athletes were named to the SEC academic honor roll.
Across eight years at Georgia, Stricklin has had 32 players drafted in the MLB draft including two first-round picks.