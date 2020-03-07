The No. 4 Georgia baseball team defeated UMass 16-2 on Saturday to move its overall record to 13-2 on the season. Georgia’s 16 runs are the most scored since its 17-0 victory against Presbyterian on March 8, 2019. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Tate twins set the tone
The Bulldogs hadn’t had a double-digit inning since scoring 11 runs on Feb. 21, 2018, against Kennesaw State, but they did just that after Connor and Cole Tate ignited the second inning with a single and home run.
The twins had three plate appearances each in the second and third innings, and both reached base all three times. Cole Tate’s home run was his second this season, with the other coming on his first at-bat during the 7-6 victory on Feb. 14 against Richmond.
Cole Tate tallied his third and fourth RBIs of the contest with a single and double in his next two at-bats following his home run. He led off the sixth inning for the Bulldogs with a standup double, although his teammates reacted in disbelief that he didn’t attempt to reach third to complete the cycle.
He said he “really thinks” he would’ve been thrown out at third and finished going 4-for-6 at the plate with four RBIs.
“Really, I just don’t think,” Cole Tate said. “If you start thinking, then you start making mistakes. I just get up there, see the ball and hit it.”
Connor Tate scored three times and finished going 2-for-5 on Saturday with a walk. His single in the fourth inning loaded the bases to set up the 15th and 16th runs of the game for the Bulldogs.
“[Batting behind Connor] is really cool because in high school I batted second and he batted third,” Cole Tate said. “It was cool to be able to do that again.”
Doing damage with two outs
Georgia’s offense has disappeared for long stretches at times this season. For an example, look no further than its struggles in the first seven innings of game one against the Minutemen on Friday.
The Bulldogs were able to score early and often on Saturday after tallying 15 hits in the first four innings and watching UMass give up two errors at costly moments.
Eleven straight batters reached base in the third inning — all with two outs.
Sophomore catcher Shane Marshall started the streak by getting hit by a pitch and stealing second moments later. Cam Shepherd leaped Tucker Bradley to lead the team in RBIs with 20 following his two-RBI single, only to have Bradley double to center field in the next at-bat for two RBIs of his own and jump ahead of Shepherd with 21.
Six different Bulldogs finished with at least two hits against the Minutemen, with one being redshirt junior Riley King. King had one of his better games this season after entering Saturday with a batting average of .159. He finished going 2-for-6 with a season-high three RBIs. All three of King’s RBIs came with two outs in the second and fourth innings.
Bulldogs end with 15 strikeouts on the mound
Right-handed pitcher Cole Wilcox made his fourth start of the season Saturday, pitching five complete innings with six strikeouts, four hits and zero earned runs. He struck out three different batters in the second inning as well as one in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He improved to 3-0 on the season with an ERA of 1.57.
Freshman Cain Tatum and sophomores Jack Gowen and Darryn Pasqua also made appearances on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Tatum threw two strikeouts in the eighth inning. Gowen reached a new career high of five strikeouts in just two innings of work, and Pasqua finished with two strikeouts in the ninth to seal the 16-2 victory.
“It was good to see [Tatum, Gowen and Pasqua] get some work in,” Wilcox said. “We proved how deep we are in the bullpen. It’s good to get those guys some innings like this because in a big game, they can come in and make something happen.”
