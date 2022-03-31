The Georgia baseball team defeated Georgia Southern 7-2 on Tuesday night at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.
The Bulldogs started with a 2-0 lead from a two-out rally after freshman Cole Wagner loaded the bases for sophomore Parks Harber to advance to first on an error that allowed sophomore Corey Collins to cross home plate. Fifth-year Chaney Rogers followed with a single to right field that plated fifth-year Connor Tate.
Sophomore Hank Bearden started on the mound for the Bulldogs and junior Michael Polk took over halfway in the top of the fourth inning. Georgia Southern brought a runner home before Polk shut down the inning. Georgia continued to lead 2-1.
The Bulldog’s offense responded with a single to left field by redshirt senior Joshua McAllister. A strong ground ball by Tate sent McAllister running home, the Bulldogs' lead was then extended to 3-1.
“This past weekend left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “We were beaten up by the other team, beat up by the weather, and beat up by the travel. We didn’t handle it very well. Tonight, we challenged our guys and our pitchers challenged themselves. They let everybody know this is what we need to do.”
Sophomore Will Pearson pitched a quick inning, sending all three Eagles back to the dugout.
“I thought everybody responded tonight and every single guy that stepped on the mound tonight was really good,” Stricklin said.
The Bulldogs were able to gain a 7-2 lead after Wagner sent a ball flying to right field, allowing three Bulldogs runs to end the game.
After the Bulldogs’ win against Georgia Southern, they improved their record to 19-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference. The Bulldogs will return to Foley Field on Thursday for a three-game SEC series against Florida, where they look to add three more wins onto their record.