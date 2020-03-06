Errors have been a bit of a concern this season for the Georgia baseball team, as the Bulldogs have accumulated 15 errors in 13 games for third-most in the SEC. But they weren’t anticipated to be.
The Bulldogs set school records in the 2018 and 2019 seasons after finishing with fielding percentages of .979 and .980. Elevated fielding success has been achieved since head coach Scott Stricklin’s first season at the helm in 2014, when the Bulldogs earned a fielding percentage of .966.
Additionally, the Bulldogs have one of the more experienced starting lineups in the country. Second baseman Buddy Floyd is the only freshman to start a game this season, but he’s been perfect in the field as he hasn’t even had an error.
Patrick Sullivan, Cam Shepherd and Riley King’s early errors have been uncharacteristic. The trio combined for just seven all last season but have already tallied six.
Stricklin has moved multiple players around the infield in an attempt to find an answer. However, the errors are a team-wide epidemic. Ten different players have made an error so far.
“I've been disappointed with the way that we’ve played in the infield,” Stricklin said. “We’re better than [how] we’ve played. And that’s something that we really stressed yesterday and today. We’re going to really stress getting back to the basics fundamentally with our infielders.”
Georgia had three errors in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to Georgia Southern, which was the most given up in a single game this season.
The fielding struggles have plagued Georgia, but they come sporadically. The Bulldogs finished with one total error in their opening series against Richmond but followed it up with six errors in the four-game series against Santa Clara. They have six multi-error games this year after only 11 in 63 games last year.
For Stricklin, the main concern with the number of errors is more closely related to the toll it has on pitchers rather than a possible momentum shift. More errors equal more pitches, and he believes that weighs on the mentality of any pitcher on the mound.
“It can be frustrating, especially if it’s the third out of the inning and the pitcher thinks he’s done,” Stricklin said. “He’s walking to the dugout, and then an error’s made, and now he’s got to go back out there.”
Cole Tate leads the team with three errors, but he’s found himself at second base, shortstop and third base at some points this year. At least two different players have shuffled around each position on the infield, with Floyd, Tate and King all receiving time at second.
The errors could be credited to it still being early in the season. Shepherd, who won the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award, believes that to be the case. To him, 13 games into the season is too early to press the panic button.
“As the season goes on, you start to get more of a routine that [will] fix those mistakes,” Shepherd said. “I’m not too worried about it right now. [Baseball] is a challenging game.”
