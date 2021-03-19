In its much anticipated 2021 SEC debut against Tennessee, Georgia baseball’s mid-game rallies weren’t enough to overcome an unsightly first four innings. The Bulldogs fell 11-6 at Foley Field to drop to 13-4 on the season. Georgia continues its series against the volunteers tomorrow at 1 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Welcome to the SEC
With mean off-speed stuff, Tennessee starter Chad Dallas shut down Georgia’s bats early. He threw just 63 pitches through the first five frames, although Georgia strung together a handful of RBIs in innings five and six.
"We end up scoring six runs, but I think our hitters early sped up as well," said assistant head coach Scott Daeley in a virtual postgame press conference.
Georgia had one hit through four innings. But despite 13 total strikeouts, its hitters excelled compared to its defense, which faced a rude SEC awakening.
All of Georgia’s opponents leading up to Friday came from out of conference, including a slew of small private schools. Each opponent has a losing record except Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern, both at 10-6. Enter the 15-3 Tennessee Volunteers.
In a game featuring three errors, inconsistent hitting and 12 walked batters, the Bulldogs looked ill-equipped for their first SEC East rival to enter Foley Field in 2021.
“The biggest thing is just for whatever reason we sped up because it’s an SEC game and [didn’t] concentrate on the game of baseball,” said assistant coach Scott Daeley.
After Georgia walked its 12th Volunteer, one fan summed up the disappointing atmosphere across Foley field for several innings Friday night.
“You’re in the SEC, remember?” the spectator shouted.
Freshman pitching falters
Three pitches into the game, Tennessee was on the board. Leadoff hitter Liam Spence lined a home run over the left field wall. It was freshman starter Luke Wagner’s second earned run — and second leadoff home run — allowed across his five 2021 appearances.
Wagner is the third Georgia freshman to get the nod to open SEC competition in the past two decades. Mickey Westphal threw five innings against Arkansas in 2002 en route to a 10-3 victory. In 2013, Sean McLaughlin pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs in a late 4-1 loss to Texas A&M.
Wagner didn't make it as far. He got out of the first with three quick outs, but with two walks in the second, Daeley pulled him mid-at-bat against the eighth batter he faced.
“The biggest thing was just not having a secondary pitch to go to,” Daeley said. “He was struggling with command, and didn’t show a secondary pitch to get them off the fastball.”
His final line: one hit, one earned run, two walks and a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. But Wagner proved to be one of the better young pitchers to throw on Friday.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein narrowly avoided a run in the second only to allow five baserunners and two runs in the third.
Freshman Liam Sullivan relieved Goldstein in the fourth down 3-0. A leadoff triple spelled the beginning of the end for Georgia.
"The common theme in this is the first three pitchers [who] went out were freshmen," Daeley said. "And I think they made a little bit too big deal of it."
Sullivan walked the next four batters, giving up his first two earned runs. The sixth batter he faced, Tennessee’s power-hitting third baseman Jake Rucker, did what he does best.
He hit a grand slam to right field to extend the Volunteers’ lead to 9-0. Georgia junior Jack Gowen entered and stemmed the tide, but the game was over.
“I think all of [the freshmen] showed really great composure for the first four weeks,” Daeley said. “And this one just kind of got away from them. Once they did, they start pressing, they start trying harder, and as a baseball player, that’s the worst thing you can do.”
All told, Georgia’s opening trio gave up nine runs off eight walks and six hits. Georgia walked 12 batters in total, its highest mark of an already walk-heavy season.
Gowen said the silver lining was Georgia still managed to get within four runs late in the game.
“Walking 12 and hitting a guy and having a few errors here and there and being sped up isn’t who we are,” Gowen said. “[But] having one swing away from being back in it — you can actually take some confidence from that.”
‘Weird’ without Stricklin
Around four hours before Friday’s ceremonial first pitch — thrown via video by Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart — Georgia athletics announced baseball head coach Scott Stricklin had tested positive for COVID-19.
Daeley took over in his stead, and contact tracing didn’t reveal any other positive tests, according to a Friday afternoon press release. But McAllister said he felt Stricklin's absence from the dugout.
“His pregame speeches — everyone gets locked in right then,” McAllister said. ‘I think we just missed that tonight … It was weird. Just one word, just weird.”
Stricklin won’t be back for the remaining two games of the Georgia-Tennessee series.