Georgia baseball extended its undefeated start, defeating Akron 1-0 on Friday evening at Foley Field. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 and pulled out the victory despite struggling at the plate. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Dominance on the mound
Jonathan Cannon made his second start of the season on Friday, looking to follow up his scoreless outing from a week ago. His performance was not only better than last week, it was almost perfect.
The first 19 batters that Cannon faced failed to record a hit or even get on base; it wasn’t until the seventh inning that Akron got its first hit of the game. Cannon said he tried to not let the thoughts of a perfect game creep into his head.
“I try not to think about [a perfect game] at all,” Cannon said. “It starts to kind of creep in the back of your head a little bit, but I try to just stay locked in and keep doing what I was doing up there.”
Cannon pitched a career high 8 ⅓ innings and has yet to give up a run in over 14 innings pitched this season. He finished the game giving up only three hits and no walks while striking out five batters.
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said it was the “best he’s seen [Cannon],” and liked what he saw out of the junior pitcher.
“I think it was important that he got some of those early outs,” Stricklin said. “Akron hit three or four balls hard in those first two innings and right at guys who made some good defensive plays for him. But then after that [Cannon] really settled in. It was 94-95 [MPH]. He was throwing both sides of the plate, using four pitches for strikes.”
Offensive woes
The Bulldogs’ dominance on the mound couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Georgia offense struggled at the plate.
Corey Collins would provide the game’s only run in the first inning, scorching a ball to right field for an RBI double that would send Connor Tate home. Early on, it seemed like the Bulldogs’ bats may be hot, but they quickly simmered down recording only four more hits after Collins’ double.
“I thought we were aggressive when we didn't need to be aggressive, and we were passive when we needed to be aggressive,” Stricklin said. “You got to tip your hat to Akron. You know, they threw a lot of strikes and only walked two guys. They didn't make any errors. They played really well.”
As a team, the Bulldogs went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and stranded multiple runners on third base throughout the game.
Luckily for Georgia, Cannon’s career day removed any need for more than one run. Stricklin said during the grind of a season there will always be games where one side needs to pick up another.
“Jonathan picked us up and our defense picked us up, but there's gonna be a time really soon that all offense picks us up,” Stricklin said. “It’s very rare to have a perfect game by both sides, and tonight pitching and defense got the job done.
With a stronger schedule coming up, it will be important for all elements to be clicking at a high level. Collins said that tomorrow’s doubleheaders should be good for Georgia’s offensive struggles.
“When a guy goes out there it’s a new at-bat, after one pitch it’s a new pitch,” Collins said. “So as long as we go out tomorrow, knowing we're gonna have a lot of at-bats and we focus, we’ll be good.”
Georgia will continue its series with Akron this weekend starting with the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Foley Field.