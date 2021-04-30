Georgia baseball defeated Auburn 4-0 in the first game of their weekend series on Thursday night at Foley Field. The Bulldogs advance to 27-14 on the season and 10-9 in SEC play. Georgia will continue its weekend series against Auburn on Friday night at 7 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Webb’s strong start
Senior Ryan Webb took the mound for the Bulldogs on Thursday night for his 11th start of the season. He allowed only one hit, no walks and struck out six after facing 18 total batters. Thursday night’s game was the Bulldogs’ first SEC shutout since 2019.
Clemson’s lone hit came in the top of the third inning as center fielder Kason Howell hit a single to left field. Georgia quickly shut down the inning on the next play when first baseman Chaney Rogers caught a line drive and touched first base for the double play.
Auburn did not see a base runner again until reliever Ben Harris allowed a walk in the top of the seventh inning.
Webb threw only 63 pitches on Tuesday night, which head coach Scott Stricklin attributed to minor back spasms that began in the third inning.
Stricklin said Webb’s focus in practices this week was his fastball, and that pitching coach Sean Kenny challenged him as the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter to pull out a win.
“[Webb’s] change-up and breaking ball, they’re just as good as anybody in the country, especially from the side,” Stricklin said. “He was spraying his fastball a little bit, wasn’t throwing inside fastballs enough to righties and wasn’t getting it in there [in past starts].”
The starting pitcher agreed that he performed much better tonight than in his previous starts.
“I felt really good out there tonight,” Webb said. “My change-up was really, really good. I feel like my fastball command was the best it's been in the last month.”
Harris, a redshirt sophomore, pitched the last three innings to complete the shutout. He allowed one hit, two walks and struck out three batters to combine with Webb for a two-hitter on the night.
“I don’t know where we would be without Ben Harris,” said catcher Fernando Gonzalez. “He fights until he can’t no more.”
Grand slam earns win
Georgia won Thursday night’s game with one score: Gonzalez’s grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Second baseman Garrett Blaylock led off the inning with a walk. In the next at-bat, Connor Tate singled to left field, leaving Blaylock in scoring position.Auburn starting pitcher Jack Owen was replaced by Mason Barnett, who walked Corey Collins to load the bases.
Gonzalez then stepped to the plate and hit the first pitch he saw for his first grand slam and third home run of his career.
“Especially when you have Webb on the mound … you want to help him no matter how,” Gonzalez said. “You want to put a couple runs on the board, and I’m glad I was the one that did it.”
Stricklin said that he almost made the decision to allow Garrett Spikes to pinch hit for Gonzalez in the bottom of the sixth but was glad with his final decision.
“The real relief was that I didn’t make the decision to pinch hit for him, because I almost did,” Stricklin said. “Garrett Spikes was on my tongue to say, ‘Hey, go get a bat.’”
Stricklin said that despite Gonzalez leading the team in grounding into double plays, he was catching well and did not want to take him out so early.
“One swing of the bat can change a baseball game, and that is what’s so great about this game,” Stricklin said.
Home environment
Georgia’s bullpen and fans brought energy that players agreed assisted in bringing home the Bulldogs’ win on Thursday night.
After a slow start, the enthusiasm at Foley Field picked up after Auburn employed a pitching change in the bottom of the sixth. Georgia players cheered in the dugout as Barnett warmed up.
“That was boredom in the dugout [and] them trying to get things going,” Stricklin said. “It's great when you have guys in the dugout pulling for each other and having some fun.”
Fans and players alike got loud after Gonzalez’s grand slam gave Georgia its first lead of the night. When Gonzalez stepped to the plate for his next at-bat after his home run, fans gave him a welcoming applause.
“It was awesome,” Gonzalez said. “I heard it. Being a freshman, first-year here it was awesome to hear that. I was not expecting it.”
Gonzalez said his team is thankful for the fans’ liveliness bringing excitement and motivation to the game.
“We miss the fans,” Gonzalez said. “We have the [decreased] capacity and now it's increasing, so we need everyone to come and support.”