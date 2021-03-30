The Georgia baseball team defeated Clemson 2-0 on the road in a midweek non-conference matchup. The Bulldogs advance to 17-7 on the season with Tuesday night’s win. Georgia will return to Athens this weekend to host South Carolina in a three-game series. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Pitching dominance by committee
Last time these two teams met, Georgia used seven pitchers over 20 innings in the Bulldogs 3-2 walk-off win. Once again, Georgia went to the bullpen to beat Clemson in a low-scoring game.
Georgia used a total of eight pitchers in its win against Clemson. Out of the total pitchers, freshman Will Pearson went the longest throwing two innings with two strikeouts, one hit allowed and no walks.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein started the game for the Bulldogs and threw the first inning. He allowed one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Goldstein got into trouble with a walk and single to put two runners on, but he got Clemson redshirt sophomore Adam Hackenberg to fly out to right field to keep Clemson scoreless in the first inning.
Pearson took over for Goldstein to start the second inning and worked through the second and third innings. He was replaced by junior Jack Gowen who threw one inning with two strikeouts, one walk and one hit. Freshman Collin Caldwell replaced Gowen and walked the leadoff hitter, but a ground ball and a double play kept Clemson scoreless.
Redshirt sophomore Nolan Crisp replaced Caldwell with one out in the sixth inning. Crisp got two outs to leave a Clemson runner in scoring position and was relieved by sophomore Michael Polk with one out in the seventh inning.
Redshirt sophomore Ben Harris relieved Crisp but walked and hit the two hitters he faced in the eighth inning. Redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua relieved Harris and retired five straight hitters to finish the game and keep Clemson scoreless.
Clemson misses opportunities
While the Tigers were shut out, it was not because of a lack of opportunity on the bases. Clemson left 10 runners on base and went 0-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
This was the first time Clemson was shut out in 144 games since being held scoreless in 2018 against NC State. The Tigers did not get an extra-base hit the entire night.
Clemson’s best chance to score came in the eighth inning when the Tigers loaded the bases with one out. Redshirt sophomore James Parker led off the inning with a single off Polk, forcing Georgia associate head coach Scott Daeley to bring in Harris. After Harris hit and walked a batter, the Tigers had the game-tying run in scoring position with one out and redshirt freshman Jonathan French at the plate.
Pasqua came in and struck out French and forced the next Clemson hitter to ground out to first base to keep the Bulldogs’ shutout alive. Pasqua remained in the game until the end and earned his first career save.
Georgia uses small ball
While the Tigers’ offense couldn’t break through, Georgia played a small-ball style of offense to score both its runs against its first ACC opponent of the season.
In Georgia’s previous series against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs hit a home run in every game. Against Clemson, the Bulldogs did not register an extra-base hit until freshman Fernando Gonzalez hit a double to lead off the seventh inning. Gonzalez did not score, but the Bulldogs scored enough runs to win in different ways than they have in the past.
Georgia scored the first run of the game in the second inning when freshman Parks Harber hit a sacrifice fly to score redshirt senior Riley King. King led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third off a base hit and a wild pitch to eventually score.
King, Tate and Harber earned five of Georgia’s six total hits with Harber earning the only two RBIs of the game.
Harber earned his second RBI of the day in the fourth inning when he scored freshman Corey Collins on a fielder’s choice. With runners on first and third, Harber grounded to the second baseman but beat the throw to first on an attempted double play to score the second run.