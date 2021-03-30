Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.