The No. 4 Georgia baseball team defeated No. 17 Georgia Tech 6-5 on Friday night at Foley Field. Friday’s game began the first three-game weekend series between the two teams in 61 years — when the Yellow Jackets were in the Southeastern Conference. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Finally taking advantage in the 4th inning
With two outs and Chaney Rogers standing on first base, freshman Buddy Floyd sent a hard-hit grounder to Yellow Jackets’ Drew Compton that for a moment appeared to find the back of his glove. But the ball slid underneath, and Georgia’s five-run fourth inning had begun.
Georgia’s Ben Anderson, Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley took advantage by recording two-straight singles and a three-run home run. Floyd’s single gave the Bulldogs their first offensive momentum of the night, and they took advantage.
“When you see stuff like that happen, you always have to capitalize,” Bradley said.
Bradley, Shepherd and Anderson have been the most productive at the plate for the Bulldogs through their first 10 games of the season. They lead the Bulldogs in RBIs for the season with 16, 14 and eight. Momentum carried the Bulldogs throughout the night, and it was once again commenced with the top three in the lineup.
An uneven start by Emerson Hancock
Depending on which stat is mentioned, right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock’s third start of the year was either promising or daunting. He threw 80 pitches through 5 and ⅔ innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and only two walks. He also gave up eight hits and four runs.
Hancock was in control from the start of the night, striking out five-straight batters and going the duration of the first three innings without allowing a hit. But his struggles began in the fourth after he gave up a double and a walk to begin the inning.
It was the first pressure situation of the night for Hancock, and he didn’t get out of it unscathed. He intentionally walked Baron Radcliff to load the bases after a flyout by Michael Guldberg advanced two Yellow Jackets to second and third, and his shutout performance ended on the next at-bat to give Georgia Tech the 1-0 lead.
Hancock’s night continued to waver after allowing one run in the fifth. He was put into an early bind to begin the sixth inning, allowing one more earned run after three-straight hits, but responded by striking out the next two batters he faced to put an end to his night.
Early missed opportunities
The Bulldogs were unable to take advantage of the few early mistakes that Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Jonathan Hughes had on the mound.
Hughes hadn’t allowed a hit within the first three innings, but allowed two Bulldogs on base in the first and loaded the bases in the second after hitting three Georgia batters and walking two more. The end result in both innings for Georgia? Zero runs scored.
“We weren’t great with runners in scoring position tonight,” head coach Scott Stricklin said.
Hughes experienced a high pitch-count through the first three innings because of his inability to consistently place pitches across the plate, which Georgia eventually took advantage of in the fourth inning.
“We had some really good at-bats in the first and second [innings] to make his pitch-count go up,” Stricklin said. “We were able to score some runs [because] he got a little fatigued.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.