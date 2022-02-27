Georgia baseball improved to 7-0 on the season following a two wins over Akron on Saturday evening at Foley Field. The victories clinched the weekend series for the Bulldogs as they look to sweep the Zips on Sunday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bulldogs find their bats
After scoring one run in the series opener, Georgia found more offensive production on Saturday. Over the doubleheader, the Bulldogs combined for 26 hits.
The first game of the day, a 10-0 victory, was headlined by sophomore Garrett Spikes who went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. One of Spikes’ RBIs came on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, an inning that featured five total walks drawn by Georgia.
Ben Anderson also continued his hot start, going 2-for-4 in game one including an RBI triple in the seventh inning, where the Bulldogs’ offense truly came to life.
In game two, Georgia faced a 2-0 deficit after the first inning and needed its offense to respond.
The Bulldogs got a response quickly from Dwight Allen II who led off the game with his first career home run. It was the second time in eight days that Georgia would hit a home run on its first at-bat of the game.
After Allen’s home run, Georgia would slowly chip away at the 2-1 deficit, tying the game in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Joshua McAllister and taking a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning after Spikes drove a single to left field scoring two runs.
A three-run sixth inning would be added insurance for the Bulldogs as they went on to take game two, 7-2.
Pitching continues strong start
In the last three games, Georgia has given up a total of two runs and recorded two shutouts. Game one’s victory featured a strong start from sophomore Liam Sullivan who went five scoreless innings, only giving up two hits.
After Will Pearson went two scoreless innings in relief of Sullivan, and effectively closed out the game as the offense helped put a comeback out of reach.
A shaky start in game two from Garrett Brown led the Bulldogs to a pitching by committee approach. Brown only lasted one inning and gave up the only two runs of the game as he struggled to find the strike zone.
Luke Wagner and Nolan Crisp kept Georgia in the game throwing a combined seven innings of scoreless baseball, striking out 13 total batters. Wagner would be credited with the win.
Georgia has played seven games so far this season and have only given up 12 runs, an average of only 1.71 runs allowed per game.
Freshmen shine
On top of Allen’s first career home run as a Bulldog, multiple Georgia freshmen found a way to contribute to each win on Saturday.
Dylan Taylor ended the game in his first career plate appearance in the eight inning of game one. Taylor lined a two-run single to center field which would extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 10 runs which initiated a mercy rule that ended the game since it was after the seventh inning.
Both games of the doubleheader featured a freshman pitcher coming on relief to finish the game for Georgia.
In game one, Coleman Willis came on to pitch the eighth inning and sat down all three batters he faced, racking up two strikeouts.
Game two featured a similar outing from freshman Jake Poindexter who retired three straight Akron batters in the ninth to finish off the second win of the day.
Georgia will look to finish off Akron and grab its second series sweep of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Foley Field.