Georgia baseball defeated Gardner-Webb 5-1 on Saturday night in the second of a three-game series at Foley Field. It’s the Bulldogs’ sixth straight win of the season, improving their record to 6-1. Georgia will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Webb impresses in short debut
Ryan Webb made his first start of the season after missing the series against Evansville as he worked to come back from a positive COVID-19 test. Head coach Scott Stricklin said he was on a pitch count in his first start of the season.
Webb ended the day throwing 39 pitches. His pitch count lasted him three innings where he struck out four Gardner-Webb hitters. He allowed one hit, no walks and did not allow any earned runs.
He was the lone Bulldog to be on Baseball America’s preseason All-American team. Webb ended last year with a 1.20 ERA and 15 innings pitched in the shortened 2020 season.
“Ryan Webb is the heart and soul of the pitching staff in my opinion,” said Josh McAllister. "He loves to compete. He always wants the ball. So, I think getting him back only helps us and I'm just super pumped that his first outing went as well as it did.”
Pitching by committee
Following Webb’s short starting performance, Georgia used three pitchers to earn its sixth win of the season. Stricklin said he knew it was going to be a split start between Webb and freshman Luke Wagner coming out of the bullpen.
Wagner kept Gardner-Webb’s offense scoreless in relief. He threw 2 2/3 innings and ended with three strikeouts, one walk and did not allow any earned runs in his second appearance of the season.
“I felt a lot more comfortable, to be honest. I had no more jitters,” Wagner said. “I knew what I was expecting going out there. Gardner-Webb is a very good team, and they can handle the bat very well. So, I got hit a little more than it did last weekend but I felt more comfortable.”
Wagner got into a jam in the sixth inning, letting up two base hits to start the inning. He retired the next two hitters and was replaced by redshirt junior Darryn Pasqua who struck out the next hitter and kept Georgia’s lead intact.
Pasqua was the lone right-hander to throw for Georgia and went one inning. He threw one strikeout, allowed two hits and did not allow a walk. Pasqua left the game with the bases loaded and two outs.
He was replaced by freshman Collin Caldwell who struck out Joe Simone with the bases loaded to keep Georgia’s shutout alive. Caldwell was the last pitcher Georgia used and went 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Hitting with two outs
Out of Georgia’s total eight hits, five of them came with two outs. Gardner-Webb finished the day with two hits with two outs.
The first run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs when Randon Jernigan drove in Chaney Rogers to take a 1-0 lead.
Jernigan’s RBI came with two outs after Rogers walked to keep the inning alive. Junior Shane Marshall followed the two-out walk with a single, putting Rogers in scoring position.Jernigan came through with a single to left field to score the game’s first run and his second RBI of the season.
“That's the first thing I said all the pitchers in the dugout was ‘Two-out walks kill you,’” Stricklin said. “And we were able to move him around and score him and Jernigan got the big hit to get us on the board.”
Gardner-Webb had chances to score in the sixth and seventh inning, but could not bring any runs across. The visitors had runners on first and third with nobody out but couldn’t get the run in from third with less than two outs, and Joe Brazil struck out to end the inning.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs had a chance to score again in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs, but another strikeout kept the runners stranded. Gardner-Webb scored its lone run in the top of the ninth on an infield single.