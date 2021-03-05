Georgia baseball lost to North Florida on Friday night to begin a three-game series at Foley Field. Their second straight loss, the Bulldogs have dropped to 7-3 on the year. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defensive disarray
By the end of the fifth inning, Georgia trailed 5-4. The Bulldogs posted four runs off eight hits while the Ospreys had secured five runs off five hits. The difference: walks and defensive missteps.
“We’ve got to play cleaner baseball, we’ve got to play tougher baseball,” said head coach Scott Stricklin in a virtual postgame press conference. “We just didn’t do that today.”
North Florida played a clean game in the field, and starter Max McKinley struck out four without issuing a walk through five innings. Georgia had to work for every run, which it had no trouble doing with seven combined hits in innings one and two.
Yet defensively, Georgia continued its season long trend of committing unforced errors. It started in the second inning with the Bulldogs ahead 2-0.
An opening walk from starter C.J. Smith and a subsequent fielding error by third baseman Garrett Blaylock set up North Florida's Austin Bogart, who entered the game with a .138 batting average and three RBIs on the season. He quickly tripled his run production with a three-RBI home run over the left field wall, just his fifth hit in 10 games.
“When you give up solo home runs, you’ve got a chance to win,” Stricklin said. “But when you give up three-run home runs, it’s going to be tough.”
Smith walked another leadoff man to start the third. A fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly moved him to third with two outs.
Smith forced what looked like an inning-ending ground ball to Buddy Floyd at shortstop, but Floyd slipped while fielding it to allow an infield single and an RBI.
The Bulldogs continued to give out free passes, loading the bases with walks in the fifth. They were lucky to get out of the jam unscathed, and Georgia’s pitching settled down for the next three innings.
Yet again in the ninth, a sequence similar to the third inning gave North Florida its seventh and final run. It started with a leadoff home run to extend Georgia’s deficit to 6-4.
A bobbled ball from Blaylock that followed a single, a walk and a sac-fly sent another Osprey flying across the plate.
“[When] you give out free bases with the walks — we walked five and hit two [batters] — it’s just too much,” Stricklin said. “You’re not going to win when that happens.”
Offensive omissions
Georgia loaded the bases twice Friday night. It didn’t get a run either time. The first opportunity came in the first inning with two outs. Georgia had already scored twice off three consecutive singles and an unexpected bunt from catcher Shane Marshall, something the junior decided to try in the moment.
“I actually didn’t get a sign,” Marshall said. “I told myself, ‘Third baseman is back, two outs [and] runners in scoring position — I’m going to lay that bunt down because I know I can beat it out.’”
He did beat it out, cashing in Georgia’s second run of the game with a single. Chaney Rogers followed with the Bulldogs’ fifth single of the inning, and Georgia threatened an early onslaught.
But Garrett Spikes, who made his first start of 2021 on Friday, ended the rally with a deflating strikeout.
“That [was] his second career at-bat,” Stricklin said. “He threw a couple good change-ups and he elevated the fastball on him. … When you leave people on base, that’s a recipe for getting beat.”
Georgia had another chance in the sixth. Down 5-4, Georgia sandwiched two singles around a walk to load the bases with no one out. Marshall was on third base, but the speed that earned him his first-inning bunt single didn’t show up again.
On a shallow sac-fly hit to left field, Marshall tore toward home. A strong throw from North Florida left-fielder Blake Marabell beat him there. The double play ended Georgia’s momentum, and a Ben Anderson strikeout ended the inning.
“When [third base coach Scott] Daeley told me to go, I was like ‘It has to be a perfect throw right here in order to get me out,’” Marshall said. “I mean if it took one hop I’m safe. … He made a great throw and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Fanfare at Foley
Despite the loss, Friday was as lively as Foley Field has been across Georgia’s eight home games to start 2021.
Among the 664 fans in attendance (not including the cardboard cutouts behind home plate and Georgia’s dugout), five donned the classic spiked shoulder pads notorious from the student section of Georgia football games.
They were by far the most vocal spectators, never failing to scream, “Charge!” after each prompt from organist Matthew Kaminski. The call and response “Georgia! Bulldogs!” portion of the first inning, normally too quiet to be rousing, could actually be registered thanks to the spike squad’s effort.
Yet perhaps the loudest contingent at Foley Field was the group of more than 100 spectators who looked on from atop a hill behind the right field wall. Some sat on wooden bleachers, some sat on the porch of a well-placed house and some stood with their upper-deck view of the diamond.
Even as the sun went down in the fifth inning, they stayed put for the rest of the game, and their collective noise level rivaled that of the stadium several times. Unfortunately for Georgia, the support didn’t translate to success.
“Obviously with COVID, we don’t have full capacity,” said relief pitcher Will Pearson. “But it’s a college baseball game, playing in the SEC. So, that atmosphere’s always going to be there.”