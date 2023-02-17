Prior to Georgia baseball’s first game of the season against Jacksonville State on Feb. 17, several players and coaches were made available to the media.
Preparations and expectations
The Bulldogs finished last season with some success. They ended the year with a good record of 36-23 but went .500 against the SEC with a 15-15 conference record. While several players left, several more returned, including graduate Connor Tate, who will be a key piece of this team and the batting rotation.
“He's our best guy, most experienced guy and you can trust him,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You know, he's gonna have a great bat. He's gonna hit hard somewhere.”
Other key pieces in the rotation include fellow graduate Ben Anderson, along with returnees Parks Harber, Corey Collins, Charlie Condon, Cole Wagner and Fernando Gonzalez, who will all be key pieces at the plate.
Georgia has plenty of depth at the plate, but its pitching rotation has plenty of depth as well. Jaden Woods, Liam Sullivan and Blake Gillespie are all expected to start in the weekend series against Jacksonville State.
Georgia brought in several players from both the transfer portal and its recruiting class. While several freshmen and transfers could start down the line, each newcomer provides Georgia with depth, flexibility and versatility.
“Being able to move around and having some versatility is important,” Stricklin said. But you know, if you're a one-position-only guy, you better really hit. And so we're fortunate that we have some guys can move around.”
Approaching game one and beyond
Looking ahead to game one against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs have no plans on underestimating them.
“They're always good,” associate head coach Scott Daeley said. “They have a really good coach. He's been doing it for a long time at a high level. It's a challenge. My joke is they are a little better than I'd like them to be because they're always competitive. They're not going to be intimidated. They're just gonna play the game. Excited about it and we know it won't be hard to motivate our guys.”
Plenty of outside motivation has arisen from Georgia’s exclusion from the top tier of the SEC hierarchy. There were eight SEC teams featured in Baseball America’s preseason top-25 rankings. Georgia was not among them.
“Definitely lights a fire under us,” Tate said. “Like it's kind of disrespectful to be five in the [SEC] East. So I mean, we're gonna be here ready to play.
“I'd love to finish this one out and everyone's goal is to hold the trophy in Omaha,” Anderson said. “Be the number one team in the country, win a championship, that's the main goal… Holding the trophy in Omaha, celebrating with my teammates.”
As Anderson, Tate and several other Bulldogs bring their collegiate careers to a close, Stricklin enters his 10th season as head coach. After nearly a decade of coaching the Bulldogs, Stricklin was nothing but thankful.
“This is a dream job. This is a dream destination. This is where you — where you want to retire,” Stricklin said. “I still pinch myself every day I get to live in this community and be a part of this university. Be in this league. Be around such a great group of coaches and players and support staff. This is where you want to be. So I'm thrilled to be here and really happy and excited about this team.”