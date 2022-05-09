The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 13-7 on Saturday at Foley Field, tying the series at one game apiece in front of a roaring crowd of 3,405 fans.
Starting on the mound for the Bulldogs was junior Jonathan Cannon who managed to throw a staggering 110 pitches for the game striking out five and allowing six hits and four runs by Vanderbilt.
"He (Cannon) was close to that pitch count after the sixth, but he came back in the dugout and said, 'I'm going back out.'…I thought that's what won us the game, him going back out for the seventh, putting up a zero and giving us momentum,” said head coach Scott Stricklin.
Bottom of the second, fifth year Roger Chaney delivered a strong double to right field to knock sophomore Parks Harbor home for the first run of the afternoon. The Bulldogs led 1-0 heading into the top of the third.
Vanderbilt responded in the top of the third with four runs, pushing them to take the lead 4-1.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the top of the third with no outs as fifth year Connor Tate stepped up to the plate to bring sophomore Fernando Gonzalez home. The Bulldogs managed to shorten the gap but still remained behind 2-4.
Gonzalez sent a ball flying out of Foley Field and put another run on the board for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs remained behind 3-4.
Tate captured the lead for the Bulldogs after hitting a homerun in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 5-4 game with the Bulldogs on top. Senior Garrett Blaylock carried this momentum with an RBI-single to knock in Harber.
Gonzalez continued to bring the heat as he hit a banger to center field and pushed the Bulldogs in the lead, 9-4. Tate followed with a two-run double, and the Bulldogs headed into the top of the eight inning in the lead 11-4.
Junior Buddy Floyd wrapped up the afternoon in Athens with a double to left field and the Bulldogs caught a victory over Vanderbilt, 13-7.
“When we pitch it well and we hit the ball well, we are a tough team to beat,” said Cannon. “These last two weeks it has kind of been one or the other, and I think now we are kind of starting to put it together where we are pitching and hitting the ball well and we will see more wins.