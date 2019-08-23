The World's Largest Cocktail Party is expanding its offerings this season. For the first time in history, baseball is on the menu.
Georgia will face off against Florida in a nine-inning exhibition baseball game on Friday, Nov. 1, in Jacksonville, the day before the two schools play each other in their annual rivalry football game at TIAA Bank Field.
The baseball game will take place at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, which is located in the same complex as the Jaguars' stadium. During the summer, the ballpark serves as the the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate.
Following the last pitch, the ballpark will be transformed into a concert arena for country music artist Brett Young. Admission for both the game and the concert is $15.
For the first time since Georgia football and Florida football began consistently playing in Jacksonville back in 1933 (with a brief hiatus from 1994-95), the baseball teams get to join in on the fun. Count Bulldogs' head coach Scott Stricklin as someone who is looking forward to the opportunity.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville,” Stricklin said. “This is a great chance for our fans to get a preview of our 2020 baseball team and enjoy a night of college baseball in November.”
The exhibition game is only possible after the NCAA started allowing collegiate baseball teams to play two preseason games in the fall that wouldn't take away from any games in the spring.
Last year, Georgia used the two slots to defeat North Georgia and UNC Asheville. This year, the Bulldogs have an additional scrimmage scheduled against Columbus State on Oct. 20 at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs finished 46-17 in 2019 but lost in the the NCAA Athens Regional final. The Gators went 34-26, bowing out in the NCAA Texas Tech Regional. Georgia swept Florida in their 3-game series in early May.
