The Georgia baseball team will begin its planned 56-game season with a four-game home series against Evansville beginning Feb. 19. While COVID-19 cut the Bulldogs’ 2020 season short after only 18 games played, Georgia plans to hold 18 of its first 22 games of 2021 at Foley Field.
Of 10 SEC series, Georgia will host Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss and will travel to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Arkansas and Florida.
Georgia will play two games against in-state opponents Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, playing one game at Foley Field and one game on the road. The Bulldogs will do the same against Clemson, playing the Tigers once at home and on the road.
Aside from its home opener against Evansville, Georgia's remaining out-of-conference opponents are Gardner-Webb, North Florida, Lipscomb and Wofford. The Bulldogs will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to take on the Terriers.
Georgia is looking to add one more non-conference game to its 2021 schedule, per the UGA Athletic Association's release.
Following the regular season, the top 12 teams in the conference will travel to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC tournament over May 25-30. NCAA Regionals will be June 4-7 and Super Regionals are scheduled for June 11-14. Both competitions will be played across different campuses.
The college baseball season will end with the College World Series held in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 19-30.
