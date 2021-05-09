Georgia baseball defeated No. 1 Arkansas 7-3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday night to even the weekend series. The win brings the Bulldogs to 28-17 on the season and 11-12 in the SEC. Here are some observations from the Red and Black:
Shaky starters
Starting pitching was shaky for both sides in Game 2 of the weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium. Sophomore Jonathan Cannon started on the mound for the Bulldogs as they settled in to take on the top-ranked Razorbacks.
Cannon pitched 2 2/3 innings for Georgia, giving up three earned runs and only striking out one along the way. He also walked three batters during his time on the mound.
On the offensive side, Georgia was able to keep the game close through the first couple of frames. Redshirt junior Josh McAllister hopped on the scorecard early with a solo shot to left field in the first inning. McAllister was a tough out for the Razorbacks all night, hitting 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Georgia led 1-0 after one inning.
A walk to start the second for Cannon led to a run, thus tying the game 1-1 heading into the third.
It was all Arkansas in the third frame as it plated two runners. A hit and a walk to start the inning set up an RBI double and after another run crossed the plate Cannon was pulled from the game. Freshman Jaden Woods came in to replace him.
Bullpen shutout
After Cannon, the Bulldogs were lights out from the mound. Woods, who was awarded the win on the night, pitched four complete innings in relief. The freshman only gave up two hits in his four frames and struck out three along the way. Head coach Scott Stricklin knew how important the bullpen was on Saturday night.
“Jaden Woods was a huge key to the game of settling things down,” Stricklin said. “He comes in and we're down 3-1, and he just settled things down and gave us a chance to win.”
In the fifth inning, Georgia took advantage of the bullpen support. Cole Tate started the inning with a base hit followed by a Fernando Gonzalez single. After a double play, McAllister reached first with a bunt, and after two throwing errors, was able to get all the way around the bases and score. The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the seventh Woods was replaced by Ben Harris. Harris followed Woods’ lead and pitched a lights-out 2 1/3 innings. The redshirt sophomore struck out four and gave up zero hits on his way to his third save of the season.
Breaking it open in the seventh
With the game tied leading into the top of the seventh, Georgia took control of the game. A Cole Tate walk started the inning before Ben Anderson homered to take a 5-3 lead. Anderson finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Bulldogs added two more behind four straight singles to start the inning. Seven runs were enough to bury the No. 1 team in the country and even the series. The win would go down as Georgia’s third over a top-ranked team this year.
Georgia and Arkansas will battle it out Sunday for Game 3 of the weekend series at 3 p.m., with the Bulldogs having a chance to win a second series in as many chances against a top-ranked opponent this year.