The Georgia baseball team ended its opening weekend series by beating Jacksonville State 10-5 on Feb. 19, using a high-scoring offense to clinch the victory.
Georgia’s redshirt freshman outfielder Charlie Condon stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with the game tied at five runs apiece. Jacksonville State had just seized the momentum, driving four runs home in the fourth and forcing the Georgia offense into a corner.
Condon answered when called upon, dropped a pitch into center field and sent first baseman Parks Harber around the bases to break the tie. The Bulldogs never looked back from that point, holding the Gamecocks scoreless over the remainder of the game.
“Our offensive philosophy is just, ‘hit the ball hard,’” Georgia second baseman Mason LaPlante said. “At the end of the day, that’s what we did today, and that’s what we did yesterday.”
Condon and Harber have been Georgia’s most reliable sources of offense through three games. In the first inning, Harber blasted a home run over the left field wall and scored Georgia’s first two runs of the game. That was his second-straight game knocking one out of the park, giving him a pair of home runs on the season thus far. Condon also recorded three RBIs on Saturday, bringing his season total to six.
Freshman pitcher Blake Gillespie made his collegiate debut, surrendering five earned runs during his time on the mound. A disastrous fourth inning derailed what had been a good start to his day — when Jacksonville State loaded the bases in the first inning, he only allowed a single run. In the second inning, Gillespie retired each batter he faced.
“[Gillespie’s] got a chance to be really, really good for us,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “So, excited he got that under his belt. It wasn’t perfect — it’s never gonna be perfect. Bottom line is we stepped up and found a way to win the series.”
The depth of the Bulldogs’ bullpen came into play later in the afternoon. Senior Nolan Crisp saw his first action of the season, entering the game after the Gamecocks’ scoring outburst in the fourth inning. He shut the Gamecocks out over his three innings in the game. Crisp struck out five batters in the process, the most by any Bulldog pitcher this season.
Graduate pitcher Dalton Rhadans ended the night for Georgia. Rhadans was one of three Georgia pitchers to appear in multiple games during the team’s opening weekend series. As far as pitching goes, Stricklin hasn’t hesitated to use every option at his disposal through three games.
Stricklin could delve even deeper into his bullpen on Friday, Feb. 24, when Georgia hosts Princeton at Foley Field.