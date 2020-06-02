Georgia baseball's sophomore right-hander Cole Wilcox hasn't been on the mound in over two months.
But his inactivity hasn't deterred MLB teams from staying in touch with their potential multi-million dollar investment eight days before the 2020 MLB draft.
"It's hard to tell interest at this point," Wilcox said in a June 2 press conference. "You kind of answer questions and go on about your day and do what you can do."
Wilcox is projected to be taken in the low-first round of this year's draft. Bleacher report ranked him No. 21 overall as of May 25. ESPN has him pegged at 23. Both spots carry a set signing bonus price of over $2.9 million.
Yet the undefined interest level goes both ways. Wilcox has not yet decided if he'll sign with an MLB team or return to Georgia for his junior season.
It's familiar terrain for the 20-year-old, who was expected to go in the first round of the 2018 draft out of high school but determined he'd first do a stint with Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin and the Diamond Dogs.
"I don't know if there's any difference in approach [to the draft]," Wilcox said. "But I guess the biggest difference would just be obviously my maturity at this point, and then just knowing what to expect."
His maturity as a pitcher, despite the shortened 2020 season, was apparent.
Working more as a reliever in 2019, Wilcox struggled to live up to high school expectations. He pitched 59 2/3 innings in 19 appearances, finishing with a 4.07 ERA and a 3-2 record.
As a weekend starter in 2020, Wilcox was lights-out. He allowed four earned runs in as many starts, recording the second most innings and strikeouts among Georgia starters behind his good friend and top-five 2020 MLB prospect Emerson Hancock.
Both pitchers have been taking it easy in between the season's end and the looming June 10 draft. Wilcox has golfed, fished and tossed the baseball around while he and his family deliberate on what his future holds.
"[I'm] doing a lot of prayer, doing things that are important to me, talking to people who are important to me," the sophomore said. "Really just getting those details cranked out."
If he decides to sign come draft day, Wilcox will leave behind two teammates with whom he's competed since childhood. Tucker Bradley and Chaney Rogers both grew up alongside the pitcher in Chickamauga, Georgia, and they faced off against each other in high school.
As Bradley redshirted during Wilcox's freshman season, the pitcher lamented that his leaving would prevent the trio from sharing a full college season together.
"That was something we were really looking forward to when we all committed [to Georgia], so that's been kind of sad not being able to go through with that," Wilcox said. "But we had some good times while we were there. Those are guys I'll stay close to the rest of my life."
With plenty of reasons to stay a Bulldog and a hefty chunk of change on the horizon, it looks like Wilcox's 2021 home will remain uncertain until the dust settles on June 10.
