Georgia baseball reopened competition at Foley Field on Friday with Game One of the team's Fall World Series. The seven-inning opener saw the Red team win 6-1, led by five RBIs from junior outfielder Ben Harris and 14 strikeouts against 21 batters by team red's pitching duo.
The game started in the Black team's favor. Redshirt junior centerfielder Ben Anderson, a reliable contact hitter who led the team in batting average last season, led off with an uncharacteristic solo home run. But the Red team's starter Ryan Webb wasn't shaken.
A junior making the switch from middle reliever to starter, Webb gave up one more hit in four total innings of work. He struck out eight of 13 batters following the leadoff homer to take the win.
Down a run, the Red team bounced back in the second inning. A single and two walks issued by sophomore Hank Bearden loaded the bases for Harris, who didn't compete last season after transferring from Virginia in 2019. The Alpharetta native took home four RBIs and gave team Red an early 4-1 lead by unloading a grand slam to center field in his debut plate appearance for Georgia.
Bearden allowed two more runs in the fifth inning. Harris followed up a double by sophomore Buddy Floyd with a single, tallying his fifth RBI of the night. Harris came home on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Lane Watkins to take responsibility for all six of the squad's runs.
The Black team was again shut down by Webb's reliever, sophomore Max DeJong. He struck out eight batters in three innings to close the game 6-1.
Georgia's Fall World Series continues with Game Two tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at Foley Field. Due to COVID-19, the event is closed to the public.
