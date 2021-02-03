Junior left-handed reliever Ryan Webb is Georgia’s lone representative on Baseball America’s 2021 preseason first team All-America roster released Monday.
Webb, who’ll move to a starting role this season, finished 2-0 in five relief appearances over Georgia’s shortened 2020 campaign.
In 15 total innings pitched, Webb gave up 13 hits, five walks and two earned runs. His 26 strikeouts were by far the most of any Georgia reliever last spring.
His most impressive performance of 2020 came in the Bulldogs’ home opener against Richmond. With Georgia down 6-2, Webb relieved former star right-hander Emerson Hancock in the fifth inning.
The former closer stayed on the hill for the rest of the outing, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 of the 19 batters he faced as Georgia climbed back to win 7-6.
Webb joined five other SEC players on Baseball America’s first team roster, and he’s one of six pitchers across the country to receive the honor. Ten of the 14 players named to last year’s first team were later selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, including Hancock, who went to the Seattle Mariners at No. 6 overall.
Georgia will begin its 2021 regular season at home with a Feb. 19 contest against Evansville.