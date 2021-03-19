Georgia baseball’s head coach Scott Stricklin will miss this weekend’s SEC series with Tennessee after testing positive for COVID-19, per a release from the University of Georgia Athletics Association.
Stricklin is in isolation and contact tracing has been completed. No other coaches or athletes have received a positive test yet, per UGAAA’s release. Associate head coach Scott Daeley will take the place of Stricklin for the duration of his absence.
Stricklin’s absence comes as Georgia begins SEC play tonight against Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs enter the weekend series against the Vols with a 13-3 overall record. Tennessee is 15-3 and ranked No. 13 by D1Baseball.