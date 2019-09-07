The men’s and women’s Georgia basketball programs will take part in the second annual Stegmania on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
Both men’s head coach Tom Crean and women’s head coach Joni Taylor talked about how big of a success last year’s inaugural Stegmania was.
“The crowd lined up outside the Coliseum is a memory I’ll never forget,” Crean said. “That night set a tone that resulted in us breaking our total attendance record last season.”
The event gives fans the chance to meet and learn about the members of both basketball teams.
“I know [the players] are looking forward to participating in all the neat things that surround Stegmania, while giving fans a glimpse of their personalities,” Taylor said. “This is a tremendous way to tip off college basketball season.”
The gates to Stegeman Coliseum will open at 6 p.m., and the first 2,000 Georgia students will be gifted a Stegmania T-shirt and Bojangles’, which is the sponsor of the event. Also, the first 2,000 non-students will also receive a Stegmania T-shirt.
Besides the interactive activities for students, families and fans on the Stegeman concourses, most of the action will take place on the court. Starting at 7 p.m., both teams will be introduced, followed by a slam dunk event for the Bulldogs and a 3-point shooting contest for the Lady Bulldogs and then the Bulldogs will play an intrasquad scrimmage. An autograph session from both teams will cap off the event.
There will also be a special guest appearance from Bill Goldberg, an actor, professional wrestler in the WWE and former Georgia football player.
