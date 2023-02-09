This weekend, Georgia basketball will look back at one of its proudest moments when it will recognize the 40th anniversary of when both its men’s and women’s teams qualified for the Final Four in 1983.
The University of Georgia became the first school ever to have both its men’s and women’s teams reach the Final Four in the same season, and it was the only school to accomplish the feat until Duke in 1999.
On Saturday, members of the 1983 men’s team will be honored at halftime of the men’s game against Kentucky. The team was helmed by Hall of Fame head coach Hugh Durham, and was led by guard Vern Fleming, forward James Banks and center Terry Fair. The Bulldogs’ run came the year after they lost superstar forward and scoring machine Dominique Wilkins to the NBA.
The 1983 Georgia men’s squad won the SEC tournament, and carried that momentum into the NCAA tournament where the group knocked off No. 1 seed St. John’s in the Sweet Sixteen and the Michael Jordan-led North Carolina in the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs eventually bowed out in the Final Four to one of the most fabled college basketball teams in all time in Jim Valvano’s iconic “Cinderella” NC State Wolfpack.
On Sunday, at halftime of the women’s game against Florida, members of the 1983 women’s team will be honored. Hall of Famer Andy Landers coached the team, with the roster headlined by forward Janet Harris, guard Teresa Edwards, and forward Lisa O’Connor.
That Bulldogs team went 21-6 in the regular season before winning the SEC tournament for the first time in program history. They upset top-seeded Tennessee in the regional finals and advanced to the Final Four, where they were defeated by the eventual champions in USC.
This upcoming weekend will also be alumni weekend for Georgia women’s basketball, and other notable alumni of the program that weren’t part of the 1983 squad will be recognized at halftime of Sunday’s game as well.
The men’s game will start at noon on Saturday, and the women’s game will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday.