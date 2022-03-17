On March 9, Georgia lost 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The next day, Tom Crean was fired. Three days later, Florida’s Mike White was hired as his replacement. Here’s how Georgia got here.
Tension builds
After a particularly ugly week for Georgia men’s basketball in mid-February, the UGA Athletic Association released a statement in response to reports that the Athletic Department was considering firing head coach Tom Crean as a result of a failure to report an altercation between two members of his staff.
“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the statement read. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”
The statement seemingly confirmed that an altercation between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, did occur at halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Feb. 16. Mason was suspended indefinitely by Georgia following the altercation.
The UGAA statement disputed rumors that Crean had not handled the incident properly within the terms of his contract.
Though the statement made it clear Crean would not be fired
before the season ended, a firing after the season remained a possibility.
Reports throughout the season indicated that Georgia was waiting to make the move until the season ended for financial reasons, as Crean’s buyout would decrease from $7.2 million to $3.2 million at the end of his fourth season.
The Bulldogs were 6-20 at this point in the season and 1-12 in SEC play. At the time, Crean’s record over his four seasons at Georgia was 47-69 overall and 15-52 in the SEC.
Crean is officially fired
After four seasons at the helm of Georgia’s men’s basketball program, head coach Tom Crean was fired.
The move came as no surprise following a 6-26 overall record to finish the 2021-22 season, the worst record in the history of the program. The Bulldogs managed only one win in conference play, finishing an abysmal 1-17 against SEC opposition this season.
Crean was hired from Indiana with the hope that Georgia’s program would take a step toward consistent relevance on the national stage. His teams had made the NCAA Tournament in four of his last six seasons with the Hoosiers.
“Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “That said, our expectation is to compete for postseason success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Crean finished his tenure at Georgia with a 47-75 overall record that includes a 15-57 mark in SEC play. Crean’s hiring was meant to represent a major upgrade for Georgia basketball and to help establish the program as a legitimate contender for deep postseason runs.
Crean’s recruiting was a strength when he arrived, as he helped Georgia land the 11th-ranked class in the nation in the 2019 cycle. 5-star recruit Anthony Edwards headlined the class along with four 4-star recruits, but in Edwards’ only season in Athens the Bulldogs finished 16-12 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.
The program has endured high levels of dysfunction in recent years, including a mass exodus of nine players following the 2020-21 season and reports of an investigation into the culture of Crean’s program earlier this season.
Georgia hires White
Three days after announcing the departure of head coach Tom Crean, Georgia hired his replacement. Florida’s Mike White will be the next head coach of Georgia’s men’s basketball program.
In an official announcement on Sunday night, Brooks had high praise for White.
“We have witnessed Coach White to be a leader of men, as well as a proven winner with an impressive postseason body of work,” Brooks said. “We want to compete for national success in all 21 of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach that can build Georgia Basketball to a consistent winner on the collegiate basketball landscape.”
White himself was quoted in that announcement as well, emphasizing his excitement in regard to his new job.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball.”
White went 142-88 over the course of seven seasons at the helm of Florida’s program, leading the Gators to four NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Elite Eight in the 2017 tournament.
Prior to his time at Florida, White was the head coach of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs from 2011-2015. He led the team to a 101-40 overall record and three NIT appearances including back-to-back runs to the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.
White will hope to lead Georgia’s program out of the SEC cellar following a historically poor season for the Bulldogs. Georgia has not made the NCAA tournament since the 2014-15 season.
White is introduced at Stegeman
Glittering pompoms and uniform sequins flashed in the stadium lights as UGA’s spirit squad danced to the music of the UGA Redcoats. Students wearing white t-shirts emblazoned with a red 23 and the phrase “We like Mike” cheered in celebration, as they waited for the basketball team’s new hire to take to the podium.
As the Redcoats’ opening number drew to a close, UGA President Jere W. Morehead addressed the assembled fans.
“Today we celebrate the arrival of a proven winner, a leader who has seen it on the biggest stages of college basketball,” Morehead said.
After opening remarks concluded, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks addressed the crowd regarding the change in leadership.
“When you speak to other [athletic directors], other administrators, coaches, former players from across the country, you get the same comments over and over,” Brooks said. “[White is] a man with high integrity who does things the right way, he loves his student athletes – he mentors, he grows them – and above all else, he will represent the University of Georgia with class at all times.”
Then the lights dimmed. Backing music swelled as a short inaugural film concluded with the phrase: “Welcome home, Mike White.”
Then, an archway at the back of the stage was illuminated in dancing pyrotechnic sparks as White stepped up to the podium and the crowd went wild.
“I’m very, very thankful,” White said, addressing the crowd. “It’s great to meet a lot of you and I look forward to spending more time [here].”
White’s journey to Athens was undertaken at short notice. He said that he first got a call regarding the position on March 13, and after a lengthy discussion with the search committee, had accepted the job by the end of the day.
“I just jumped at the opportunity,” White said. “And before you know it, six, eight hours later Kira [White’s spouse] and I were sitting these kids down telling them that we’re moving to Athens, Georgia.”
White acknowledged that the team had a long road ahead if UGA was to have what it takes to become a regular NCAA tournament participant. He said that the team would need to work on more than just offense and defense to meet these goals.
“Our chemistry, our basketball character, our level of accountability has all got to be elite in this league to be competitive,” White said. “We have the potential to get it done. We are going to get it done, and then hopefully in a few years I’m being asked questions about maintaining it.”